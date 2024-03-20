Cricket betting tips: IPL – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at the action from the IPL on Saturday, with one confident wager making his staking plan.

Cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad 2pts Heinrich Klaasen top Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

IPL2023 was a disaster for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the men in orange ending their dismal campaign rooted to the foot of the league table. Nevertheless, the one shining light was HEINRICH KLAASEN. The South African finished the season with 448 runs, nearly 200 more than any of his teammates could manage, with one century and two fifties ensuring he averaged an impressive 49.77 at the end of the competition. Klaasen’s stock has really risen in the last two years, impressing at the Cricket World Cup and again in this year’s SA20, and he will surely be tasked with batting up the order for Sunrisers having ended last season in the top four. He really is too good a player to bat any lower.