Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – New Zealand v South Africa preview and best bets

Cricket tipster Richard Mann found 10/1 and 18/5 winners in South Africa's last World Cup fixture – check out his latest preview as the Proteas meet New Zealand on Wednesday morning.

Despite losing a high-scoring classic to Australia at the weekend, New Zealand might well have enhanced their World Cup credentials in the process, and they should not be underestimated with taking on South Africa in Pune on Wednesday morning, 8.30am, UK time. South Africa are general 4/6 chances to chalk up another victory and consolidate their position just behind table-toppers India, but they were far from faultless when only scrambling home against Pakistan on Friday, very nearly making a mess of what appeared a relatively straightforward run chase, before New Zealand were only five runs short of chasing down a mammoth 389 against Australia a day later. That was New Zealand's second defeat of the tournament, the other coming at the hands of the Indian juggernaut, but the Kiwis have not done a great deal wrong so far and in proving they can compete in a proper dust-up, and not just when boxing clever in lower-scoring matches, they now have to be considered title contenders. Title contenders lock horns in Pune South Africa do, too, and they ought to finish in the top two in the group stage, meaning they will avoid India in the last four and give themselves a fine chance of at least making the final. Perhaps this match will prove to be a dress rehearsal for the semi-finals, but a crucial two points will be the main consideration for now. South Africa have looked a formidable outfit for much of what we’ve seen so far, particularly when batting first. Scores of 428-5, 311-7 and 399-7 illustrate that point perfectly, but losing to the Netherlands when batting second, and very nearly doing the same against Pakistan, confirms they are far from bombproof.

The prospect of a favourable batting surface in Pune should please South Africa’s aggressive middle order, and I thought the pitch served up on this ground when Sri Lanka played Afghanistan on Monday was a good one. Given the style of play South Africa adopt, a good, true surface for batting would probably suit them more than their opponents who can definitely win ugly, and I’ll just about resist the temptation to bet New Zealand at 6/5. The running theme throughout the tournament has been big runs, so both teams to score 300+ runs is clearly a runner again, or 600 or more total match runs. Mighty Mitchell must be backed However, I’m going to focus on a couple of individuals instead, kicking off with DARYL MITCHELL whose impressive form makes him a bet in the TOP NEW ZEALAND BATSMAN market at 9/2. Mitchell has been in fine touch since the tournament began, already amassing 322 runs from only six matches thanks to a hundred and two half-centuries, and he looked particularly good for his 54 against Australia at the weekend. Though a late arrival to international cricket, Mitchell has quickly established himself as one of the best all-format batsmen in the world, averaging over fifty in this format, and 57.21 in Test cricket. Another factor in his favour here is that in Marco Jansen, South Africa have the leading wicket-taker (10) in the first powerplay at this World Cup, suggesting New Zealand are likely to suffer an early casualty or two before Mitchell comes into bat at number four. He could be perfectly placed.

