10/1 and 18/5 Sporting Life winning betting tips as South Africa edge out Pakistan in World Cup thriller

South Africa claimed a first win over Pakistan at a men’s World Cup since 1999 following a nerve-shredding run chase in Chennai.

With the Proteas nine down, tailender Keshav Maharaj swept the winning boundary with 16 balls left to seal victory by one wicket and send his side top of the standings with five wins from six.

Set 271 to win, the South Africans lost opener Quinton de Kock – the World Cup’s leading runscorer – and captain Temba Bavuma to slip to 67 for two.

It became 136 for four after Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen fell for 21 and 12 respectively as Pakistan fought hard against a batting unit that has been in formidable form this tournament.

When David Miller and Marco Jansen – moments after launching Haris Rauf down the ground for six – departed they Proteas still needed 36 to win with four wickets remaining.