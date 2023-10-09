Cricket betting tips: Cricket World Cup – Bangladesh v England preview and best bets

Richard Mann tipped 7/1 and 7/2 winners in his latest World Cup preview – he has two more recommended bets as England take on Bangladesh on Tuesday morning.

Cricket betting tips: Bangladesh v England 2pts Najmul Shanto top Bangladesh batsman at 4/1 (bet365, Betway) 2pts Taksin Ahmed top Bangladesh bowler at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Having suffered a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of New Zealand in their World Cup opener, England are under pressure when they meet Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday, 06.00, UK time. Conversely, Bangladesh will be buoyed by their comfortable defeat of Afghanistan in their campaign opener on this same ground, and they will be hoping there is as much spin on offer from Tuesday’s surface as there was last week. Spinning conditions could be seen as something of a leveller, but even still, this is a match in which I'd expect England to assert their dominance and get their title defence back on track. With expectations low in regard to a possible shock, it’s to the side markets for a bet. Bangladesh are so well stocked with left-handers in their top six that I wouldn’t be surprised were Moeen Ali to play a big part for England with the ball, and I could definitely see him bowling in the first powerplay.

Could Moeen Ali star with the ball?

Moeen could certainly get through plenty of overs, so perhaps he’s one for the Man of the Match market, though his batting has lacked consistency for a while now. On balance, I prefer to stick to a couple of bets in the Bangladesh markets. NAJMUL SHANTO featured heavily in my specials preview here, but that shouldn’t deter punters from having a bet in individual matches, should credentials appear strong enough. In Shanto’s case, they most definitely do and I’m keen to bet him in the top Bangladesh batsman market at 4/1. A hamstring tear limited Shanto to two appearances at the recent Asia Cup, but he registered scores of 89 and 104 before injury struck, and then returned with 76 against New Zealand and 59 not out in the win over Afghanistan. For my money, he’s the class act in this field and has form against England, too, having made a couple of fifties in an ODI series against this opposition at home earlier in the year. CLICK HERE to back Shanto with Sky Bet In the top Bangladesh bowler market, I want to back TASKIN AHMED, who has been the spearhead of the bowling attack for a while now.

Taskin Ahmed