Cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview

Sydney Thunder welcome back a familiar face when they travel to Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash on Monday, writes Richard Mann.
Sydney Thunder continue to be ravaged by injuries, yet still travel to face Brisbane Heat in Monday’s offering from the Big Bash sitting second in the league table, with four wins from five matches.
It’s been a remarkable effort from David Warner’s side, though they really are struggling for bodies now, so much so that former Australia all-rounder and current Thunder assistant coach Dan Christian has come out of retirement for the remainder of the season.
For us romantics in the house, it will be a lovely moment if Christian does take the field on Monday, and he did score a hundred in grade cricket recently to confirm you never really lose it.
That mounting Thunder injury list means the visitors are possibly still being underestimated, and it’s pretty much 10/11 about the pair here, despite the Heat having lost three on the spin before their latest fixture was rained off without a ball being bowled.
Those extra couple of days should ensure Michael Neser is 100 per cent right to make his return from injury, and along with Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, he helps form a potent Heat bowling attack.
It’s not the bowling that really concerns me, more the batting that was reduced to 68-5 against Melbourne Stars before Max Bryant produced a brilliant solo to at least add a semblance of competitiveness to that contest.
But broadly speaking, the Heat batting has been a mess all season, and Thunder’s own excellent bowling line-up, which features New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson and the wily Chris Green, should keep the hosts in check.
With no Cameron Bancroft (injury) and Sam Konstas (international duty), the Thunder have gaps to plug in their own batting, and Sam Billings is still of interest in the top team batsman market at 13/2.
The likelihood that Billings won’t bat any higher than number five in the order, along with Warner’s solid form up top, does temper enthusiasm for a bet, however.
Against his former club on a ground he knows well, perhaps Billings will be worth a runs buy in-play.
This is generally an excellent ground for batting, but the new ball did an awful lot here for that match against the Stars.
As such, no fifty in the match was another bet seriously considered at around the 4/1 mark, but the three matches played at this venue this season have all produced half-centuries, so the omens aren’t good.
In the end, this one appeals more as a watching brief.
Posted at 1635 GMT on 05/01/24
