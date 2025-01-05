Cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview

Sydney Thunder continue to be ravaged by injuries, yet still travel to face Brisbane Heat in Monday’s offering from the Big Bash sitting second in the league table, with four wins from five matches.

It’s been a remarkable effort from David Warner’s side, though they really are struggling for bodies now, so much so that former Australia all-rounder and current Thunder assistant coach Dan Christian has come out of retirement for the remainder of the season.

For us romantics in the house, it will be a lovely moment if Christian does take the field on Monday, and he did score a hundred in grade cricket recently to confirm you never really lose it.

That mounting Thunder injury list means the visitors are possibly still being underestimated, and it’s pretty much 10/11 about the pair here, despite the Heat having lost three on the spin before their latest fixture was rained off without a ball being bowled.

Those extra couple of days should ensure Michael Neser is 100 per cent right to make his return from injury, and along with Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, he helps form a potent Heat bowling attack.

It’s not the bowling that really concerns me, more the batting that was reduced to 68-5 against Melbourne Stars before Max Bryant produced a brilliant solo to at least add a semblance of competitiveness to that contest.