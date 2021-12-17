Richard Mann has tipped 9/2 and 11/4 winners in the second Ashes Test already – check out his in-play verdict which has three more recommended bets.

Cricket tips: The Ashes second Test 2pts England to score over 235.5 first-innings runs at 5/6 (General) 1pt England to score 300 first-innings runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Chris Woakes top England first-innings batsman at 22/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

While it may not feel like it, England probably had a result on Friday with lighting strikes – and I’m not talking about Mitchell Starc’s inswingers – that descended on the Adelaide Oval late on the second day meaning they were spared another 20 minutes of batting under lights against the new, swinging pink ball. As expected, facing Starc and co under lights was hard work, particularly after almost two days in the field, but England will be relieved that Joe Root resumes not out tomorrow along with Dawid Malan, having both played really well at The Gabba. One thing we knew coming into this series was that England’s opening pair would likely to struggle against a strong Australian pace attack and a Kookaburra ball that does offer something up front. As such, batting in the middle order was expected to prove an advantage and factoring in England’s weak opening pair when playing the total runs line markets would be crucial.

Rory Burns fell cheaply on day two

Nothing from what we’ve seen in seven days’ cricket has changed my opinion on that and now is the time to make your move if you’re interested in buying England’s runs in the first innings in Adelaide. On this occasion, I am, as history and the first two days off this match tells us that ahead of England are two sessions that will be the best time to bat. No swing with pink ball While James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson looked threatening early on day one, that wasn’t the case for long as any myths about the pink ball swinging around corners were soon dispelled, and it is patently clear that unless the lights are on, there isn’t going to be a great deal of sideways movement this week. Furthermore, this is a typically excellent Adelaide Oval batting surface for now that should hold no fears for England’s batting line-up. With the ball already 8.4 overs old, a solid first hour might be all that is needed to set England up for a substantial total. Unlike in Brisbane, there won’t be any excuses this time around. Throw in the fact that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing from the Australia attack in this Test, and England look to have been presented with the perfect opportunity to bat long and big, with Nathan Lyon’s spin expected to be a threat, but nothing like to the extent it will be on day five.

Joe Root in action for England

With the England's RUNS LINE CURRENTLY SET AT 235, a respectable, not substantial, score is all buyers will need and I'll be disappointed if the likes of Malan, Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes can't muster some resistance between them.

Sky Bet are offering 5/2 for ENGLAND TO MAKE 300 RUNS, and I also think that's fair – for all it will probably require someone to make a hundred.

With Lyon expected to get through plenty of overs, how left-handers Malan and Stokes look to tackle him will be fascinating, but the right handers shouldn't have too much to worry about on day three and I'm pleased I've already got Buttler on side in my pre-match preview at 10/1. I think being a right hander and an excellent player of spin will be an advantage. Woakes worth a spin On that basis, I wouldn't be surprised to see CHRIS WOAKES make a significant contribution from number eight, particularly given how poorly he bowled in Australia's innings and that his batting has probably kept him ahead of Broad and Mark Wood in the selection pecking order so far on this tour. That might change if he doesn't make runs here.

Woakes batted well enough for scores of 21 and 16 in the first Test and while his struggles against the short ball will always worry me, this is a slow pitch and Australia don't have Cummins to deliver his excellent bouncer. Starc is sure to use the same tactic, but he might be the only one, and Woakes could well take advantage. This is a man with a Test match hundred to his name and an average of 27.42 from number eight, numbers that have always suggested he could be a genuine all-rounder if asked to climb higher up the order. He can clearly bat. Betfair and Paddy Power go 22/1 for Woakes to top-score for England and, at those prices, I'm happy to add him to the staking plan for small stakes.

Published at 1300 GMT on 17/12/21