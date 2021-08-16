Ollie Pope insists England will brush off their painful start to the Ashes and look to return the favour to the buoyant Australians on day two at the Gabba.

England were bowled out for 147 on the opening day in Brisbane, with Rory Burns bowled by Mitchell Starc from the very first ball of the series. But Pope, who restored some stability in the middle order with a second-highest score of 39, insisted: “Both teams have got to bat on it before we know what is a good score on this wicket. “They caught very well and took some great catches, so it’s important for us in the field to squeeze as much as we can and take our chances.”

