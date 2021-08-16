The tourists had decided to leave 1,156 Test wickets on the sidelines for the opener against Australia, with Stuart Broad joining James Anderson in missing out as Joe Root chose to bat first.

England preferred spinner Jack Leach to Broad in Brisbane, with the left-armer supplementing a seam attack of Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

For Stokes it represented a first competitive appearance in five months, with the vice-captain having missed much of the English summer while he took a break to prioritise his mental and physical health.

Root won the toss and opted to ask Australia to field first, a brave decision with grey skies overhead and an unusually green-looking pitch underfoot. And so it proved when Mitchell Starc took Burns' leg stump with the very first ball.

It was only the fourth time in Ashes history that a wicket had fallen this early in a series.