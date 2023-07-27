Ashes cricket in-play betting tips: England v Australia fifth Test latest odds and advice

Day two betting update 1pt Travis Head to make a first innings fifty at 7/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Australia have the upper hand despite the late dismissal of David Warner at a subdued Oval. There were the usual fireworks for England supporters to cheer during the first two sessions and the usual momentum shifts with collapses of 3-11 in 22 balls and 4-28 in 55 balls with England rolling merrily along at five an over. That helped them compile a score that was just about scraping the bottom of the respectable total barrel but a relatively untroubled 25 overs under lights from Australia makes England's total look well below par despite Harry Brook's assertions that they were 'pretty happy' with the score. There's something in the wicket for both batters and bowlers but England will have to bowl well to deny Australia a first innings lead and that's reflected in the match odds with Australia around 4/5 and England 13/8. Moeen Ali suffered a groin injury which was serious enough to prevent him from fielding and the seamers will be hoping that he recovers well enough overnight to enable him to bowl tomorrow and allow them to rest / rotate.

Mitchell Starc with an an EXCELLENT delivery to bowl Ben Stokes 💫 pic.twitter.com/MlUtDTOKwx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 27, 2023