The Ashes: Analysis, past results and betting pointers for the fifth Test at the Oval

Overview:

There will be no Ashes victory for England after rain washed away their hopes in Manchester, but the hosts have really found their stride as the series has gone on and will fancy their chances of levelling the scores at the Oval.

That's precisely what happened on this very ground in 2019, as Ben Stokes helped his side to much more than a consolation victory, and he will be desperate to see that England manage the same again.

The recent wet spell seen across England could complicate matters for punters, but last week's draw at Old Trafford was very much a rarity for this England team and they will continue to force the issue against an opponent who would happily take another drawn match to confirm series victory.

Australia haven't won a series in England since 2001, so avoiding defeat at the Oval will be their sole focus. Don't expect them to push the boat out with their approach.

2019 Ashes: England won by 135 runs

England: 294 & 329

Australia: 225 & 263

Man of the Match: Jofra Archer 6-62

This match will be remembered by many Australians as one that got away, captain Tim Paine winning the Toss but surprisingly opting to bowl despite the Oval historically being known as a bat-first venue.

A handful of solid contributions with the bat, headed by a sparky 70 from Jos Buttler before six wickets from Jofra Archer, handed the hosts a healthy first-innings lead and they were able to keep their noses in front thereafter.

More runs for Buttler in the second innings, along with half-centuries from Joe Denly and Ben Stokes, then set Australia an intimidating target of 399 to win the series.

It wasn’t to be, four wickets apiece for Stuart Broad and Jack Leach dismissing Australia for 263 to ensure their wait for a first away Ashes series victory since 2001 would go on.