Stuart Broad to retire from cricket following the Ashes

England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes.

The 37-year-old made the announcement at stumps on day three of the final Test against Australia at the Kia Oval. Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson. “Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. “It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Asked when he had made his decision, Broad said: “About 8.30 last night. I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. “I’ve loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally and the team’s way. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I wanted my last game to be Ashes cricket. “I told Stokesy (Ben Stokes) last night and the changing room this morning and it just felt the right time. I feel content with everything I’ve achieved in the game. “It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.” 'A true champion' Former England team-mate Sir Alastair Cook paid tribute to Broad on BBC’s Test Match Special. “I’m a bit emotional and a bit surprised, but if you look at the schedule for Stuart Broad, you have India away, Sri Lanka and West Indies next summer, no offence to those sides but Broad is about big moments,” Cook explained. “So for him to get through to another big moment is probably another two-and-a-half years. “The one player to deliver, alongside Ben Stokes, in the big moments is Stuart Broad and what a feeling that must be for a player.” Broad’s idol Glenn McGrath hailed the England seamer as a “true champion”. McGrath told BBC’s Test Match Special: “It is a big decision but you come to a time when you know. “He loves the big moments, he loves the pressure and that is the sign of a true champion. “Going out on your own terms is special as well. He has been incredible for England for a long, long time.”

