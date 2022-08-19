A theme of the build-up had been the apparently extra bulk being carried by a beefed-up Usyk but the additional muscle turned out to be an illusion as he scaled a weight almost identical to their first fight.

The Ukrainian registered 15st 11lbs 9oz, only nine ounces heavier than when he seized the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium nearly a year ago.

Joshua recorded 17st 6lbs 8oz, 4.8lbs heavier than in September, to give him almost two stones on his rival.

“I’m 100 per cent ready for 12 rounds and anything shorter than that is a bonus,” said Joshua at the weigh in at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The pair engaged in a lengthy face-off before clasping hands in mutual respect and turning away with Usyk adding a thumbs up for good measure.