Moses Itauma: Is the hype real about British heavyweight sensation?

Jared Anderson was a two-time US National champion at heavyweight as an amateur, leading to Bob Arum’s Top Rank signing him to a multi-year deal at the start of his professional career. He looked great on the way up and was getting good exposure on ESPN. A switch-hitter with power, speed and 252-pound frame. He was 17-0 (15) – and a warm order in the betting - when he stepped up against Martin Bakole in August 2024 but was busted up and battered into submission inside five rounds. Still only 25, it remains to be seen if Anderson can bounce back and return to world title contention.

There is a feeling of inevitability about Itauma’s rise. He is, for many, the sure thing. However, he wouldn’t be the first blue-chip heavyweight prospect to blow up. Team Itauma only has to look across the Atlantic Ocean for a reason to keep their feet on the ground and their mind on the job.

It is a well-trodden fistic path this. Young, powerful, fast heavyweight sashaying through the ranks. Once a profile and brand has been developed said heavyweight then feasts on the sturdy and the once formidable, until they reach the heavyweight promised land.

However timing is everything in boxing, and this is a game that tames tigers. When it comes to Whyte, the bloom has long since come off the rose. Those in the Itauma business are banking on the fact that Whyte is 37 and looked poor for long spells in his last fight before stopping a very limited trial horse in Ebenezer Tetteh.

Whyte 31-3 (21) still has ambitions of his own. He holds wins over good men such as Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora (twice), Alexander Povetkin (in their rematch) and Jermaine Franklin.

A win would launch the 20-year-old yet further into the conversation for a world title shot - he is already ranked number one by the WBO – and beating ‘The Bodysnatcher’ would put the rest of the division on notice.

He has streaked to 12-0 (10) as a professional and on Saturday night (August 16) he tops his first card against Dillian Whyte . The pair meet in a blockbuster heavyweight attraction at the ANB Arena in Saudi Arabia, with Itauma looking to score the biggest win of his life on DAZN PPV.

It has been a fast start for Itauma, who only turned pro in January 2023. He was 24-0 as an amateur and a standout at junior level, a two-time British national champion who didn’t even box in the seniors.

Moses Itauma is a phenom. Boxing lifers speak of the young Chatham prospect as one of the best heavyweight trailblazers they have seen in decades. A young tyro with power, punch accuracy and the speed of a middleweight.

The Moses Itauma lowdown

Itauma has been touted as the most talented heavyweight prospect since Mike Tyson. The hype feels real, and this is why.

Speed

One of the most naturally gifted heavyweights in a generation, Itauma’s speed is ridiculous. Early in the second round of his last fight against Mike Balogun, a sweeping right hook caused the American to land flat on his back. And while the opponent was not exactly noteworthy, the sheer speed of that particular punch that he landed in Glasgow was incredible. When his punches do land, it is the velocity of those shots which really troubles opponents.

Power

While old school boxing coaches have often viewed weight training with scepticism, Itauma embraces it with strength and conditioning coach Jordan Vine. With the DAZN cameras rolling in a revealing behind-the-scenes training shoot ahead of the Whyte fight, the 20-year-old was seen blasting out a power clean at 130kg. Later in the clip, he is seen knocking out a series of 140kg reps on the bench press. The core-strengthening exercises are not done just for the cameras, but form part of the hard training regime he endures before every contest under trainer Ben Davison.

It’s obviously working, as this is one southpaw with dynamite in both hands. His blowout of Demsey McKean in December was as shocking as it was sudden, and the finish was delivered with a nonchalance which suggests ‘Enriko’ might be ready for the best in the world right now.

Footwork

Itauma's footwork is exceptional too. He's not static. He is loose and knows when to plant his feet and when to move. He is very composed, and while critics will say it’s easy to look good against the level of opposition he has had in front of him so far, he has been faultless.

Given his dimensions - he stands 6 ft 4in tall and was 254lbs (18st 2lbs) for his last fight - he moves well.

In that last fight against Balogun, Itauma’s footwork to move in and out of range - while also catching his opponent coming forward - really caught the eye. While not a master of timing and distance in the way Oleksandr Usyk is, the Londoner’s footwork is clearly a big asset.

Ring IQ

It is scarcely believable that this kid from Chatham had less than 30 amateur fights. Also, it is easy to forget he has only had a dozen bouts as a pro and his best win to this point is over McKean. However, despite his tender years he has that X-Factor and has gained valuable experience sparring hard rounds with former heavyweight champions such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

At the age of just 16, it is said that Itauma turned up to a gym in his school uniform and proceeded to cause Lawrence Okolie all kinds of problems in a sparring session. At the time Okolie was a cruiserweight champion preparing for a world title shot.

That type of seasoning is invaluable, and his relaxed manner inside the square ring suggests Itauma is a hugely confident fighter who knows what he is doing in there.

Mentality

They say that pressure bursts pipes, but it also makes diamonds. Itauma has had eyes on him ever since he turned pro.

The spotlight has intensified as he prepares to headline his first PPV event but, speaking with BoxNation ahead of his trip to the Middle East, the affable star insists he is not feeling the heat.

"The thing is, pressure is always going to be on me," he said. "It's the same job. I like pressure. Pressure is a privilege. Pressure shows you what you're made of.

"We're about to find out next week. I wouldn't say I try to move away from the pressure, or I try to get rid of it. I like to use it, to let it motivate me. I like to use pressure in a good way."

There's a quote from the movie A Bronx Tale that says, “The saddest thing in life is wasted talent.”

Moses’ natural ability is not in question here. However, problems arise for any young sporting phenom when ability is not matched by the necessary dedication and hard work.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, an iconic middleweight champion whose work ethic was nonpareil, once said “It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am when you're sleeping in silk pajamas,” and Itauma will likely one day face the challenge of remaining focused when the whole world wants a piece of him.

The signs are good so far. He leads a relatively low-key existence outside of the ring and takes his craft seriously.

A boxer's career window is indeed shorter compared to many other sports due to the intense physical and mental demands of the sweet science, and high risk of injury.

However, if he can stay focused and stay on the path of hard work and dedication, the sky really is the limit for Moses Itauma.