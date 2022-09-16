Their first clash was arguably the most eagerly anticipated middleweight title fight since Marvin Hagler versus Tommy Hearns in 1985 and it didn't disappoint. Boasting a perfect 37-fight record, Golovkin was very much the king of the 160lb division and had left a trail of destruction in his wake during long and brutal reign. Canelo had rebounded from his sole loss to Floyd Mayweather with seven straight wins and the Mexican idol was very much the cash cow in his first title tilt at the weight.

The two modern-day greats treated the fans to a pair of fantastic battles in 2017 and 2018 and, while the outcome of each bout was hotly-disputed, the verdict was unanimous among fans about wanting a third contest. Live on DAZN-PPV for UK fans, this classic rivalry could be put to bed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Almost four years to the day since their epic rematch, we finally get to see the trilogy fight between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas this weekend.

Canelo moved well and looked to pick off the champion with his combinations, but Golovkin's relentless pressure soon began to take its toll and he had plenty of success as he regularly found a home for his ram-rod jab and walked the younger man down. Canelo finally held his feet late on and gave us a rousing finish, but most believed the champion had done more than enough for win number 38.

However, only one judge saw it that way and with one scoring it level, we ended up with a draw thanks to Adalaide Byrd's 118-110 verdict to Canelo. The latter scorecard is one of the worst in living memory and, unfortunately, the fight is remembered for that horrific piece of judging, rather than being a great night for middleweight division.

Seemingly robbed of a deserved victory, Golovkin was very much the fan favourite heading into their rematch 12 months later, especially as Canelo has served a six-month suspension for two failed drugs tests in the interim. This time Canelo took the centre of the ring and looked to engage from the off, something Golovkin was all too happy to oblige, and an all-time classic was served up on the biggest stage of all.

After the high-level chess match first time around, this was a high-level war as they took turns in exchanging blows in a 'you go, I go' approach that left fans breathless and divided at the end of 12 enthralling rounds. Canelo certainly had greater success with his more positive tactics, but Golovkin did plenty of damage of his own and the manner in which he rallied after looking heavily fatigued at the end of round eight was the mark of a true champion.

Both technically brilliant, they exchanged non-stop blows for 36 minutes in one of the best fights of the modern era. I scored it 115-113 (seven rounds to five) in favour of 'GGG' and the majority seemed to make him the winner too, but it was clearly very close, and it was no robbery that all three judges delivered that same score in favour of Canelo.

Canelo odds-on to end trilogy with win

The general consensus is that Golovkin shouldn't have a loss on his record and was treated a little unfairly by the judges over those 24 rounds. However, life is rarely fair, and neither is boxing, especially for the Kazakh legend who finally gets his shot at redemption as a 40-year-old and now seemingly past his best. That is reflected in the betting as the best on offer about Canelo is 2/9 and he is as short as 1/7, while Golovkin, despite his brilliance in their previous encounters, is available at 5/1.

Golovkin has won all four outings since that one defeat on his record but has looked far from impressive in doing so and put several more miles on the clock in the process. Steve Rolls (KO4) and Kamil Szeremeta (RTD7) were dispatched easily enough, but Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD) pushed 'GGG' extremely close in their 12-round tear-up in 2019 and Ryota Murata (TKO9) give him hell early doors on his latest outing in April. We had never really seen Golovkin hurt before, but he was clearly in trouble at times in those latter two victories, mainly to the body, and his output dropped.

In Golovkin's defence, he was entitled to be a little ring-rusty after 16 months out last time and fighting in Japan is never easy for away fighters. There is also the fact that he may not have been motivated by those challenges in the same way that he will be for the third instalment of this fierce rivalry, and we can expect better from him now Canelo is in the opposite corner again.

In contrast, Canelo has taken his career to new heights in his nine subsequent appearances. Good wins over Daniel Jacobs (UD) and light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev (KO11) preceded a stunning 11-month venture in the super middleweight division, which saw him become the undisputed champion in four fights and beat three previously unbeaten champions in great style along the way.

However, we got a reminder that he is human, after all, when his latest attempt at light heavyweight glory resulted in a humbling defeat to Dimitri Bivol in May. He dared to be great and there was no shame in coming up short, but he looked slow and ponderous for much of the fight, then tiring like we have never seen before in the latter stages.

Bivol controlled the distance brilliantly with his excellent footwork, used his size to take Canelo's shots when they did get close and then always fired straight back to make the Mexican work when he didn't want to. There is the blueprint on how to beat Canelo, but Golovkin has a very different style, and he does not have the size or the engine nowadays of Bivol.