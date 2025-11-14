Boxing betting tips: Preview of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn and DAZN undercard

Chris Oliver previews Saturday's second instalment of Eubank Jr vs Benn, and he's expecting technical quality to again shine through.

It’s rare in boxing for a non-title fight to be scored conclusively in one person’s favour and nobody doubt the result, yet we get a rematch. However, such was the drama and excitement delivered by CHRIS EUBANK JR and Conor Benn in April, that they do it all again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday – live on DAZN PPV. The pair gave us 12 rounds of pulsating back-and-forth action, with both men having plenty of success in an enthralling contest, before Eubank Jr was announced as the winner by 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards. As the smaller man stepping up two weight divisions for the middleweight contest, Benn exceeded expectations with his performance and he wobbled Eubank Jr on a few occasions with his explosive attacks. Eubank did a fair amount of damage himself, though, and he finished the fight strongly to leave no doubt about the winner.

Given how competitive the first encounter was, the prices are a little closer together for the return, with Eubank Jr a best of 4/5 to complete a double and Benn now just 29/20 to gain revenge. Plenty was made about Eubank having to get down to 160lb and a rehydration clause of just 10lb first time, and the same stipulations are in place for the rematch. Eubank only just missed the official weight and although he came in well under 170lb for the second weigh-in on the morning of the fight, the restrictions could have levelled the playing field a little. He is now 36 and getting down to 160lb isn’t easy, but his 2019 victory over James DeGale was the last time he boxed up at super middleweight, so this is nothing new for him. Rematches on the back of a barnburner rarely live up to expectations, and we may not get as much drama second time around. They had little respect for each other ahead of the initial bout and that clearly transferred into the ring, as they both seemed more intent on destruction rather than boxing. Following their gruelling war, they both admitted to having a new-found respect for the other and having both taken each other’s best shots well, there could be more boxing than fighting in the return. As with all rematches, the key considerations are who can make the necessary adjustments from the first contest, and there are plenty of reasons to believe Benn will be better this time. That was his first outing in over 14 months and there was a lot of pressure on him following the drama of his suspension for two failed drugs tests. It was also his first taste of a really big event like that, so we can expect a better version of Benn, who also may be better at the weight now, having had another seven months to grow into middleweight. There is no doubt Benn tired the most at the end of the first contest, having expended a lot of energy with his aggressive tactics early on, and he could pace himself a bit better now with the experience of that hard 12-rounder under his belt. However, would a more cautious approach take away his best asset? Benn’s acceleration into attack and his aggression is what makes him dangerous, so conserving petrol in the tank could blunt his offensive sharpness.

There are reasons to expect a better showing from Eubank Jr, too. He looked good when he created space for himself and was able to utilise his longer levers, but was dragged into a fight far too much. Therefore, he may stick to the tactics a little more now and there is more chance of that with Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, who trains pound-for-pound king Terrence Crawford, back in his corner. Bomac has only trained Eubank Jr once before and that saw him produce arguably a career-best performance in his rematch with Liam Smith, who was outboxed before being stopped in the 10th round. Eubank Jr’s jab worked really well when he used it in April and that could be his route to victory here – keeping the smaller man on the outside and popping out his much-improved jab with regularity. If they pick up where they left off earlier in the year, then a stoppage for either man would really come into play and it’s 12/5 for Eubank to win inside the distance, and 5/2 for Benn. For the reasons above, though, I think this could be a different and less brutal affair, so the 20/21 about it going the distance looks fair enough to me. However, I think the value lies with a repeat of the first result and the 5/2 about another EUBANK JR DECISION VICTORY. For all the talk of how good the first fight was, it may have got a little lost that there was no doubt about the result and Eubank Jr won it fairly handily on the scorecards in the end. He remains the bigger, more experienced and more skilful of the two and, unless he has got old ‘overnight’, he has all the advantages again going into the rematch. It is generally the better technician and cleverer fighter who can make the required adjustment in a rematch and, for me, that is Eubank Jr. 'Smart prospect' to shine Jack Catterall continues his quest for a world title at welterweight with an interesting contest against Ekow Essuman. Catterall (31-2) had a messy technical decision victory over Harlem Eubank in his debut at 147lb and needs to look good here, but Essuman (22-1) isn’t an easy man to shine against. Nicknamed ‘The Engine’, Essuman sent former Catterall rival Josh Taylor into retirement when outworking him for a decision in May and now he pits his non-stop style against the counter punching of Catterall. Catterall is 1/2 and most likely to win by decision at 8/11 if he does prevail, but he may be slightly on the decline now and the 3/1 about an Essuman decision is far from ruled out. This may be one to sit back and watch, but I do want to get involved in ADAM AZIM versus Kurt Scoby. Azim remains a very smart prospect and arrives on the back of an impressive ninth-round defeat of Sergey Lipinets, who had only ever been stopped by the smart Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis before that.

