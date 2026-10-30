Boxing betting tips: Preview for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli live on DAZN

Boxing expert Chris Oliver previews Saturday night's big-fight action as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez bids to get back to winning ways when he takes on Christian Mbilli in Riyadh.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is hoping he won’t be in for a fright on Halloween when he takes on Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on Saturday night, live on DAZN. Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs), who was once the biggest draw and best fighter in the sport, hasn’t fought since losing a unanimous decision to the weight-jumping Terrence Crawford last September and he is bidding to regain the WBC super middleweight title he lost that night. This is not just about the man in the opposite corner, though, as the Mexican legend is also fighting Father Time and that may be his biggest battle here after more than 20 years as a professional. What does Canelo have left in the tank? Canelo is a 2/5 chance to make a winning return and a few years ago this fight with Mbilli, who can be backed at 5/2, would have been considered an easy night’s work for the favourite. However, Canelo isn’t the fighter he once was, and the outcome this weekend will likely be decided by how much the 36-year-old has declined in his 13 months out of the ring. The former pound-for-pound number one was arguably at his best when scooping up all four belts at this weight with a brilliant quartet of wins against unbeaten champions in a superb 11-month period over 2020 and 2021. After losing to Dimitry Bivol at light heavyweight, Canelo returned to 168lbs to with six points wins before coming up against Crawford and he now has to prove he still has enough left to remain at boxing’s top table.

Terence Crawford defeated Canelo in September's megafight

At his best, Canelo was a joy to watch with his excellent upper body movement, vicious combination punching and aggressive style. However, he has understandably slowed down now and doesn’t throw punches in bunches anymore, with his engine also a major concern. Mbilli a tough test That’s why Mbilli is such an interesting opponent, as he is a high-volume pressure fighter who can make Canelo work harder than he would like to. The Frenchman is unbeaten in 30 outings (29-0-1, 24 KOs) and was upgraded to full champion after winning the WBC interim title when knocking out Maciej Sulecki in a round and then defending it with a split draw against the unbeaten Lester Martinez on the Canelo-Crawford undercard. That victory over Sulecki highlighted his power and he can really whack, while he goes to the body very well and takes a good shot, too. So, if Canelo’s decline has quickened and his body isn’t up to the tough examination that is sure to come from a physical fighter like Mbilli, then an upset could well be on the cards. However, even though he was a betting favourite when losing to Crawford, Canelo performed well in that narrow points loss and if he is still at that sort of level, then he should have too much skill for Mbilli. Superior skills point to Canelo The latter has a high work rate and can certainly bang, but there isn’t much creativity or skill to his attacks as he marches forward looking to land heavy hooks and uppercuts. With a lack of head movement, the champion is quite easy to hit and is pretty basic in his approach.

Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli FACE-OFF ahead of their fight Saturday‼️



Canelo looks to become a 3x super middleweight champion with a win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lYFdhG338t — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) October 29, 2026