Chris Oliver is back to preview Saturday night's big clash between rising star Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente – check out his verdict here.

Boxing betting tips: Collins vs Lorente 2pts Nathaniel Collins to win by unanimous decision 6/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With Josh Taylor now retired, Scottish boxing is looking for a new star and they could have one in the shape of Nathaniel Collins. The Glasgow southpaw is unbeaten in 17 outings and steps up to challenge Cristobal Lorente for his European featherweight title at the Braehead Arena on Saturday night, live on DAZN. This could be Collins’ toughest test to date, but the odds don’t quite tell the same story, with the home fighter a best price of 2/9 and Lorente available at 4/1, so Collins is a big favourite. This is down to their respective performances last time out, as Lorente (20-0-2) only managed a draw with eight-fight novice Ruben Gill in an all-Spanish affair. Conversely, Collins produced the best performance of his career to stop local rival Lee McGregor in four rounds in what was meant to be a 50-50 contest.

Prior to that, though, Lorente won the European title against the previously unbeaten Mauro Forte (MD) and successfully defended it with a unanimous decision victory over Francesco Grandelli in the latter’s backyard of Italy. So, with no defeats on his 22-fight record, Lorente must be respected and it's unlikely to be an easy night for Collins. Lorente is tall and long for the weight, with a nice jab, and he could be awkward for the smaller favourite here. Plus, he has shown he can win on the road and travelling to Scotland for the latest defence of the prestigious belt won’t bother him. However, he meets a very talented man in Collins and one who looks to be going places. The Scot also holds a clear points victory over Grandelli from May last year, shortly after which he was rushed to hospital with a twisted bowel and required a lifesaving operation. So, for him to produce such a brilliant performance against McGregor just a year later was impressive and he promises there is more to come. McGregor was fresh off a fine performance of his own in outpointing Isaac Lowe in Riyadh and was expected to prove a real test for Collins, but it didn’t turn out that way. The latter’s speed and pressure soon began to tell, and he proved his superior firepower by halting his man when he got his chance in the fourth session.

Nathaniel Collins

Just eight stoppages suggest Collins isn’t the biggest of punchers, but seven of those have come in his last 11 fights and he has developed into a strong featherweight. He also likes to use his quick feet to dart in and out with his attacks, which could prove very effective against a taller opponent in Lorente. Both men fight at a good pace, so this should be an entertaining bout and, while it could be a tricky night in parts for Collins, I expect him to continue his progress with another victory. Lorente was dropped by another southpaw in Forte, and Collins arguably punches with more authority than the Italian, so there is the potential of things to get tough for the visitor late on if Collins is on top. You can get 4/1 for Collins to win in the second half of the fight and there may be some value in that, but I am leaning towards this going the distance (which is 4/7) and a points win for the home fighter. I don’t think Lorente will be a pushover, but the speed and relentless attacks of Collins can prove enough for him to earn a decision. It’s 10/11 for that outcome in favour of Collins, but it can be boosted to 6/4 for a unanimous decision, and I like that the look of that, especially with Collins being at home. Preview published at 0955 BST on 03/10/25