Joahua Buatsi can win an important crossroads fight on Saturday night according to boxing expert Chris Oliver, who has two tips.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday November 1 2pts Joshua Buatsi to win by decision at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Lenier Pero to win in rounds 1-5 at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

On a night of domestic light heavyweight contests in Manchester on DAZN, JOSHUA BUATSI takes on Zach Parker in a classic crossroads fight at the top of the bill. Having both lost once and yet to fulfil their early potential, it will be a long road back to this level for the loser at this stage of their careers and it is a 'must-win' fight for them both. Buatsi hasn't quite lived up to the hype as a professional after picking up a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics games and his career has been a real slow burner. Still, he was 19-0 (13 early) and the favourite going into his clash with Callum Smith earlier in February, but he dropped a unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender. A former world champion, Smith outworked and outlasted Buatsi in a ding-dong battle to hand the latter his first loss. While Buatsi showed plenty of heart and resilience that night, it did highlight his stamina issues which were also exposed in his decision victory over Willy Hutchinson the time before. After starting very well, Buatsi faded late on. At 34, it's now or never for Buatsi and he needs a win here to get him back into world title contention, as it is hard to see where he goes if he loses. He is the 2/9 favourite but that may be a little disrespectful to Parker, who can be backed at 9/2 but has relished the step up to 175lb in recent years.

The final face off between Joshua Buatsi & Zach Parker 👀



A win puts either man in World Title talks 👑#BuatsiParker | Tomorrow | Manchester | @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/bEBU0icv2O — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) October 31, 2025

Parker was touted for big things before retiring after four rounds with a broken right hand against John Ryder three years ago in a contest he was losing. However, he has rattled off four straight wins since stepping up in weight and looked great in stopping Jack Arnfield in four rounds in July last year. He failed to build on that, though, and struggled at times when outpointing Mickael Diallo in a contest that Parker really should have looked good in last time out. That performance will be forgotten about if Parker can get the win here and he is by no means out of it, with his flashy, switch-hitting style capable of causing Buatsi some problems. That said, Buatsi looks the more well-schooled of the two men and his strong fundamentals should be enough to get him back on the winning trail. He may lack the engine of Parker, but he is the bigger, stronger man and his better all-round skillset can prove too much for his opponent. It is a little surprising to see Buatsi by stoppage only a best price of 8/11, especially given his tendency to start well and fade, as well as this being only a 10-rounder. With that in mind, I much prefer the 11/4 available for the favourite to in by decision, in a bout that may not be as easy as the betting suggests but one that Buatsi is more than capable of coming out a clear winner of.

Pero to overpower Thompson Also on DAZN, Britain's Jordan Thompson steps up to heavyweight as he travels to Orlando to take on the highly-regarded LENIER PERO. Thompson (15-1) hasn't been seen since being knocked out inside four rounds by IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in September 2023. There is no shame in losing to the best in the division but it was very one-sided, and it is hard to know where he stands now after so long out of the ring. And that's before you consider that he is going up in weight and taking on a smart operator in Pero, who has been spoken about as possibly being Cuba's first professional heavyweight champion.