A new era for German boxing begins as Agit Kabayel makes the first defence of his WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

Around 65,000 fans are expected at the ESPRIT Arena in Dusseldorf, the second largest ever gate for a boxing match in Germany, and it looks set up for Kabayel to delight the passionate army of local fans.

It is 11 years to the day since Tyson Fury ended the previous era of big-time boxing in Germany when upsetting Wladimir Klitschko at this same venue, so could another shock be on the cards here?

The odds certainly don't suggest so, with Kabayel a best price of 1/9 and Hysa available at 17/2, and the records of both men also indicate that the latter is really up against it.

Having put himself in pole position after a string of impressive wins, Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) was awarded the coveted green and gold belt when the heavyweight division's undisputed king, Oleksandr Usyk, relinquished his titles earlier this year.

A trio of stoppage victories over big names in Riyadh against Arslanbek Makhmudov (TKO4), Frank Sanchez (KO7) and Zhilei Zhang (KO6) led Kabayel to a homecoming fight in January against Damian Knyba, who was dispatched within three exciting rounds.

Those first three wins were all statement performances to put him in the mix as the next successor to Usyk, while his latest victory was boosted by Knyba going on to beat Andy Ruiz Jr in September, so Kabayel has the form to justify his prohibitive odds .

Hysa may have a perfect 25-fight record with 23 of those wins coming inside the distance, but he has boxed at a level way below that of Kabayel and this is only the Albanian's third scheduled 12-rounder.

The underdog is also 42 years old, having turned professional late in life during 2022, and, given the lack of recognisable names on his record, it begs the question – how has he got a shot at a world title?

That said, this is heavyweight boxing and, at 6’5” with 19 consecutive knockouts under his belt, Hysa can clearly bang, so anything is possible when these two heavy hitters face off.

Hysa has decent speed of hand and foot, while his long jab can be dangerous as well, but he fights tall and his long torso could be made for the excellent body shots of the home fighter.

Kabayel goes downstairs with regularity and to great effect. Just ask Sanchez and Zhang who were both stopped by sustained attacks to the body from the man from Bochum.

Another reason for his popularity is his fan-friendly style, as Kabayel is all action and throws plenty of leather as he ploughs forward in relentless fashion.

He sets the kind of pace that few heavyweights can live with and that pressure has been the key factor in him stopping each of his last six opponents.

Kabayel can be caught, though, especially early doors and it could be fairly even in the opening sessions. However, the bad news for Hysa is that Kabayel also takes a shot well and he is very hard to deter.

There should be plenty of action from the first bell and one thing seems certain in that this one isn’t going the distance. That is backed up by odds of 1/6 about us not hearing the final bell, while it is just 1/5 that Kabayel registers the 20th stoppage of his career and 4/7 that he gets it done in the first half of the fight.

With everything stacked in his favour – form, pedigree, home advantage and youth – it’s hard to argue with those odds about Kabayel halting his man at some point and that may very well be in the opening six rounds, given that this is a big step up in class for Hysa.

However, in search of a bit of value, I am siding with the 5/2 available for Kabayel to win in ROUNDS 5-8.

With a height and reach advantage, as well as his heavy hands, Hysa could be dangerous early on and Kabayel may want to play it a little more safe than usual in the opening rounds.

However, once the sting has been taken out of Hysa’s shots, the favourite can really go through the gears and ramp up the pressure on his opponent – much to the delight of the huge partisan crowd.

That pressure could soon begin to tell and, with Hysa tending to go back in straight lines with his hands carried low, Kabayel can break his man down somewhere in the middle rounds for a very popular stoppage success.

Kabayel should be too good and too experienced here, and he can make a statement in front of his adoring fans.

They can excuse him what should be a routine first defence of his newly-acquired title, but his fans will expect a tougher assignment next time out and possibly a unification bout against one of the other champions may be waiting for him after this.

Posted at 09:20 GMT on 27/11/26

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