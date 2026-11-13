In-form boxing tipster Chris Oliver previews Saturday's action live on DAZN, including Viddal Riley's latest fight.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday November 14 2pts Zelfa Barrett to win by decision at 6/4 (General) 1pt Viddal Riley to win by stoppage at 15/8 (BetMGM) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

VIDDAL RILEY’s unlikely march towards a world title shot continues when he faces Seydi Coupe at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night. The former YouTube star turned his back on the lucrative novelty fights of Misfits Boxing in search of serious recognition as a professional, and he is getting just that. Now boxing under the promotional banner of the newly-formed Misfits Pro, Riley has a perfect 14-fight record (seven KOs) and is the current European cruiserweight champion, after relinquishing the British strap to win this belt against former world title challenger Mateusz Masternak in April. He passed that tough test with flying colours, as he outboxed the imposing Pole to land a wide points decision and claim his biggest scalp to date. That was an even more impressive win than his unanimous decision victory over former Olympian Cheavon Clarke the time before, when he proved a lot of doubters wrong with a slick boxing performance against his heavy-handed foe.

Kalle Sauerland tips Viddal Riley to take over the cruiserweight division ahead of Opetaia and Benavidez 😤#RileyCoupe | Nov 14 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/aMeNVc0cEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 12, 2026

That form has worked out very well with Clarke knocking out former world champion Chris Billam-Smith in a big upset last weekend and it’s no surprise to see Riley a best price of 1/14 to make a successful first defence of the European belt. That’s because Coupe, who can be backed at 9/1, is arguably a step back down in class for Riley, who should have little problem with the Frenchman judged on the form of his last two fights. Coupe is also unbeaten in 14 fights and has nine knockouts on his unblemished record, but he didn’t fight an opponent with a winning record until his 10th outing and he hasn’t boxed anyone near the level of Riley. The underdog is tall and likes to use his long levers, but he isn’t the quickest and is pretty easy to hit, while he has only been in a scheduled 12-rounder once before. He has done well to get a European title shot and Riley should justify his prohibitive odds by comfortably easing past the visitor, before setting his sights on much bigger fights. Riley has excellent footwork for a big man, works very well behind a sharp jab and is pretty busy with his fast hands. He uses his speed to land heavy counters and proved against Clarke that he takes a good shot as well, so it’s hard to see him slipping up here. Four of Riley’s last five fights have gone the distance and it is 8/11 that he prevails by decision, but this is a drop in grade for the local man and there could be some juice in the 15/8 available for him to get the job done inside the distance. Riley has beaten much better fighters than Coupe on his last two outings and should be levels above the Frenchman, who is boxing in the UK for the first time and won’t be hard for Riley to find. Riley isn’t the biggest puncher but the difference in skill should be evident from early on and he could be so dominant that he forces the referee to intervene, possibly somewhere around the eighth round.

Styles make fights There is an intriguing clash of styles on the undercard of the DAZN-televised show as ZELFA BARRETT looks to continue his rebuild against the in-form Gavin Gwynne. It sees the flashy skills of the fleet-footed Barrett against the relentless style of the aggressive Gwynne and there isn’t too much between them in the betting, with the former a 4/7 favourite and the latter on offer at 7/4. Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) is a former super featherweight world title challenger who has stepped up in weight since his third defeat to ‘Jazza’ Dickens early last year and arrives on the back of four straight wins. However, this represents a step back up in class for him as Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs) is in good heart and after being very unlucky to only get a draw with the unbeaten Cameron Vuong, he outpointed the previously unbeaten Khaleel Majid over 10 rounds in May.

"A life-changing opportunity!" Zelfa Barrett & Gavin Gwynne know how much of a big chance this is 🔥#RileyCoupe | Nov 14 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/xs8VCjO4VZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 12, 2026