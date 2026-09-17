Boxing betting tips: Preview and verdict for Pat Brown vs John Hedges live on DAZN

Chris Oliver landed a nice winner last week, and returns to preview the pick of the big-fight action on Saturday night.
Boxing betting tips: Saturday Sep 19
1pt Pat Brown to win in rounds 7-12 at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
PAT BROWN faces the biggest test of his career so far when he takes on John Hedges in Manchester on Saturday night, live on DAZN.
Matchroom have invested heavily in the highly-promising cruiserweight, and he fights for the vacant British and Commonwealth titles as he headlines the Co-op Live Arena in just his seventh professional fight.
This is a fascinating bout so early in his career, as Hedges brings a 12-0 (3 KOs) record to the table and represents a step up in class, even though he is as big as 9/2.
Despite being a best price of 1/5, Brown is expected to be asked some questions here and we might find out a bit more about if he’s as good as the hype surrounding him.
After competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Brown turned professional to great fanfare later that year and has stopped all six of his opponents in the paid ranks so far.
He had four wins inside the first two rounds before he was taken eight rounds by the experienced Vasil Ducar in April, but the latter had been the distance with some big names - including subsequent world champion Chris Billam-Smith. Brown will have learned a lot from those valuable rounds.
‘The Bomber’ likes to get on with things and we know what to expect from him, as he marauds forward looking to land the heavy stuff and he can do damage with either hand. Brown also has quick hands for a big man and goes to the body very well, which could be a factor against a taller opponent this weekend.
Brown is facing something new in the shape of Hedges, a 6’6” southpaw with slick feet and good skills. The underdog's plan will be to box and move to make things awkward for the favourite and take this into the second half of the contest. If he can make the big-punching Brown miss with regularity, then the aggressive home fighter may begin to tire and unravel.
Hedges hasn’t had the same hype as Brown but has quietly gone about his business, compiling a good record and he also enjoyed an eye-catching win last time out. The 24-year-old recorded a unanimous decision victory over Ellis Zorro, who has mixed in good company but has now lost five of his last six fights.
The Essex native has the length, skills and speed to make things tricky for Brown, who can look a bit cumbersome at times and hasn’t proved too hard to hit so far.
However, the big problem from Hedges is likely be keeping the heavy-handed favourite off. With just three wins inside the distance, the outsider doesn’t carry much pop on his punches, and he may struggle to deter his offence-minded opponent.
Also, Hedges has a habit of jumping in a little when he attacks and squaring his feet up, which could land him in trouble here as Brown carries serious power and likes to trade fire with fire.
While Hedges is a good test and has the ability to make things tricky at times for Brown, my worry for him is that he doesn’t hit hard enough to get the respect of the latter. If he can’t do that, then Brown will keep marching forward all night long and I fancy him to catch up with his man eventually.
It’s just 1/2 for Brown to win inside the distance and I think that is fair enough, so we look to the round group betting for some better value. It’s a best price of 21/10 for Brown to win in the first six rounds, but we haven’t seen him in with a left-hander before as a professional and it may take him a few rounds to work out the tricky Hedges.
With that in mind, I prefer the 9/4 for BROWN TO WIN IN THE SECOND HALF of this 12-rounder. He hits very hard and once he begins to catch up with his man, he can slow Hedges down and get him out of there after halfway.
Posted at 12:10 BST on 17/09/26
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