Boxing betting tips: Preview and verdict for Moses Itauma v Filip Hrgovic live on DAZN PPV

Moses Itauma takes on Filip Hrgovic for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday night and our boxing expert Chris Oliver previews the action with his best bets.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday August 29 1pt Moses Itauma to win in rounds 7-12 at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betway) 1pt Chantelle Cameron to win by decision at 7/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

The exciting Moses Itauma looks ready for his crowning glory when he takes on Filip Hrgovic for the IBF heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, live on DAZN PPV. With a perfect 14-fight record (12 KOs), Itauma is arguably the best prospect in world boxing right now and the sensational 21-year-old would be the second youngest world heavyweight champion in history if he is victorious this weekend. This wasn’t for a title when the fight was first signed, but then Oleksandr Usyk relinquished all his belts and the number one ranked fighter with the IBF, Frank Sanchez, was paid step aside money to allow Itauma and Hrgovic to battle for the vacant strap. Usually, when a hot prospect gets a first title shot, it is against a carefully selected opponent who is very beatable to allow the younger fighter to enjoy a breakout moment. However, Itauma doesn’t get that luxury and Hrgovic represents a very serious test. Despite his odds of 1/7, Itauma is in a real fight here and the prices don’t reflect the threat posed by Hrgovic, who is as big as 7/1. The latter is an Olympic bronze medallist who has only lost once as a professional in 21 outings (15 KOs) and has rebounded from that loss with three good wins. His two victories last year, unanimous decision verdicts over Joe Joyce and David Adeleye, are better wins than anything on Itauma’s record and the 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the table.

However, it's not about who Itauma has beaten, it’s about how good he has looked in his rapid ascent up the heavyweight rankings, and his devastating power has attracted plenty of attention. After going the six-round distance in back-to-back fights in 2023, the Chatham resident knocked out his next nine opponents inside the first two rounds, including former world title challengers Mariusz Wach and Dillian Whyte. After a two-minute pummelling of the latter, Itauma faced the durable Jermaine Franklin, who had gone the distance with Whyte and Anothony Joshua, and the Brit got rid of him in the fifth round. It was a one-sided affair up to that point and it was hard not to be impressed with the way Itauma dispatched his man with a picture-perfect uppercut that night. The southpaw moves like a middleweight, and it is his lightning speed that has set him apart from his foes so far. He throws a lovely jab from the hip, which is hard to read, and he utilises feints very effectively, while his accuracy and variety are also top class. We’re yet to see how he reacts when cracked on the chin, what he is like when pushed backwards and if he is as effective when taken deep into a fight. Hrgovic is the capable of asking those questions and we could get our answers on Saturday. Hrgovic is the bigger man by two inches at 6’6” and uses his height well, throwing good straight punches and making the most of a good jab. The Croat is the first world-class opponent the favourite has faced and probably the first man who genuinely thinks he is going to beat Itauma. He takes a shot very well and will throw back when tagged, just as he did when on the receiving ends of bombs from Daniel Dubois and Zhilei Zhang. In fact, Dubois is the only man to beat him and that was due to cuts, so Hrgovic has never been stopped properly and has the durability to take Itauma past six rounds for the first time. However, those cuts could be an issue again. His eye has opened up in each of his last four fights now and the speed with which Itauma unleashes his shots suggests we could see Croatian claret again here. Another negative for Hrgovic is his work rate, as he can look great in spurts but doesn’t have the gas tank to keep it up and his output drops for periods during fights. A further positive for Itauma is how Hrgovic has fared against the last two southpaws he has faced. He was taken to the 12th round by Demsey McKean, who was later blasted out in a round by Itauma, and Hrgovic was very lucky to escapes with a decision against fellow portsider Zhang. The Zhang and Dubois performances look better now with hindsight, but Hrgovic has shown vulnerability when put under constant pressure and he can expect more of that this weekend. It is just 1/3 that Itauma gets rid of him inside the distance and that is very short, even for someone as promising as him. However, Hrgovic isn’t hard to hit, and I do expect Itauma to claim a famous victory inside the distance, but the round group betting represents better value. Itauma doesn’t feel his opponents out and will start fast again, so a quick win is possible and the favourite to win in rounds 1-6 is just 11/10. However, Hrgovic has the chin, experience and durability to take this deep, and I prefer the 11/4 about Itauma winning in the second half of the fight. Hrgovic’s tendency to cut up is a big worry for the underdog and his straight-up, European style could be made for Itauma, who is fancied to break his man down gradually before gaining lift-off on his career with a stoppage after halfway.