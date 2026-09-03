Chris Oliver was in profit last weekend and bids for more of the same in Dublin, where Katie Taylor brings the curtain down on her historic career.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday September 5 2pts Paddy Donovan to win in rounds 6-10 at 6/4 (General) 1pt Dave Allen to win in rounds 6-10 at 100/30 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Rarely do we see fighters get the perfect farewell in boxing, but Katie Taylor has the chance to achieve just that on Saturday night. In front of over 80,000 fans at her dream venue of Croke Park in Dublin, Taylor calls time on her amazing career with one final bout against Flora Pili, live on DAZN and on RTE in Ireland. Pili is unbeaten in 12 outings (2 KOs) and warrants respect, but this occasion is all about one person and Taylor is an overwhelming 1/16 favourite to go out on a high with another victory. There is little left to say about Taylor that hasn’t already been said. An Olympic gold medallist at the London 2012 Olympics, the Irish legend has transformed women’s professional boxing during an illustrious 10-year career in the paid ranks, and nobody deserves to bow out in style more than her.

OFFICIAL PROMO 🎥



Most journeys begin at home… The rare ones end there too.



The golden girl from the Emerald Isle has changed the sport forever 🥹💚 #TaylorPili | Sat 5 Sept pic.twitter.com/uUn8zYiNlC — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 30, 2026

The former undisputed lightweight and super lightweight champion has only lost once in 26 outings, to Chantelle Cameron in 2023, and she avenged that defeat six months later. Taylor is best known for her three fights with Amanda Serrano, with the first of their three battles in 2022 being the first all-female headliner at Madison Square Garden and they delighted the sold-out crowd in New York with an all-time classic. Taylor edged it on the scorecards, just as she did in another cracker when they rematched in 2024, before closing out the trilogy with a beautiful display of boxing to make it three wins against her Puerto Rican rival. That was the last time she fought and while she has just turned 40 years old, there were no signs of Taylor slowing down that night and we are yet to see any decline from the lady from Bray, County Wicklow. Pili, who can be backed at 14/1, is a credible opponent on paper, but she has never boxed anyone anywhere near the class of Taylor and her latest performance suggests her long odds could be justified. In December last year, she was pushed to a majority decision my Jelena Janicijevic, who was 6-1-1 at the time and has lost her only fight since against a four-fight novice. The French challenger has only once fought outside of her native country and she isn’t expected to cause too many problems for Taylor, for whom the stage is set to bring down the curtain on a glittering career in style. You have to go back to March 2019 for the last time Taylor stopped an opponent, so it is no surprise to see a best price of just 4/9 available for her to win another decision here. She is expected to do just that but there is no value in those odds, so the advice is to sit back and enjoy a modern great doing her thing for one last time. Late stoppages the order of the night We have to look for the undercard for some financial interest and it’s the Irish derby between PADDY DONOVAN and Tyrone McKenna which could provide it. Donovan is a best price of 1/14 and this should be pretty one-sided stuff, with McKenna (10/1) beaten every time he has stepped up in class, and he has seen better days. Now 36, McKenna (25-6-1, 8 KOs) has lost four of his last seven contests, with three of those coming by stoppage, and he hasn’t fought for 11 months.

🗣️ “It's risky taking this fight but I couldn't turn down the opportunity to fight in front of 80,000 fans!” - @PaddyDonovan23#DonovanMcKenna #TaylorPili pic.twitter.com/ne8fedQC2k — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 3, 2026