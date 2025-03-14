Boxing betting tips: Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny live on TNT Sports

Boxing expert Chris Oliver is back to preview a cracking card in Liverpool on Saturday night, headlined by the exciting Nick Ball.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday night 2pts Nick Ball to win in rounds 7-12 at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Andrew Cain to win in rounds 7-12 at 21/10 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Frank Warren goes out in style with his final show on TNT Sports on Saturday night. Queensberry Promotions begin a new broadcast deal with DAZN next month and they sign off with a cracking card in Liverpool, topped by Nick Ball’s WBA featherweight title defence against TJ Doheny. Active, exciting and unbeaten – Ball has quickly established himself as one of the UK’s most entertaining fighters and, after a stellar 2024, he wants to be at the front of the queue when the brilliant Naoya Inoue finally steps up to 126lb. Therefore, Doheny makes a lot of sense, given that his last fight was against Inoue and Ball will be desperate to do a better job than the Japanese superstar, who halted Doheny in the seventh round of their September clash. That took Doheny’s record to 26-5 and he is now 38, but he punched his ticket to a lucrative crack at Inoue with three good stoppage wins in Japan before that defeat and could still have plenty to offer. Those victories signalled a return to form for the former super bantamweight champion, having lost four out of six between 2019 and 2023, and he did well in the cagey early rounds against Inoue until the champion went through the gears. Busy Ball rates the best bet If the Irish-Australian veteran struggled when Inoue picked up the pace, then the last person he wants to be facing next is Ball, who is renowned for his high work-rate and massive engine.

Nick Ball in action

After ending 2023 with a good points win over Isaac Dogboe, Ball (21-0) continued his rapid rise with three big performances last year. Firstly, he was very unlucky not to pick up the WBC belt when drawing with Rey Vargas in Saudi Arabia, before coming out on top in a humdinger with the highly-regarded Raymond Ford to pick up the WBA strap, and then defended it by halting Ronny Rios over 10 one-sided rounds in his homecoming five months ago. Back in front of his local fans at the M&S Bank Arena, Ball is expected to do a number on the ageing visitor and that is reflected in his odds of 1/12, while few give Doheny much hope of pulling off a 10/1 surprise. Ball is a best price of 8/13 to register the 13th stoppage of his career, but that loss to Inoue was the first time Doheny had been halted and even that has an asterisk next to it. Although he was coming under heavy fire and the end looked near, Doheny suffered a back injury that forced him to pull out in the seventh session. So, those looking at the age of the underdog and expected Ball to blow him away early doors could be disappointed, as Doheny knows how to look after himself and has always taken a good shot. He can also give one, with 20 of his 26 wins coming inside the distance. Still, he is stepping up in weight here and no matter how good his chin is, it could be the relentless pace of Ball that proves Doheny’s undoing.