Boxing betting tips: Nick Ball tipped for points win live on DAZN

Chris Oliver previews the big-fight action on Saturday, when the classy Nick Ball takes on challenger Brandon Figueroa live on DAZN.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday action 2pts Nick Ball to win by decision at 10/11 (Spreadex, Sporting Index, QuinnBet) 1pt Andrew Cain to win by decision at 23/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Liverpool revival continues with another big show at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night, live on DAZN. Leading the charge is local lad Nick Ball, who makes the fourth defence of his WBA featherweight title against Brandon Figueroa, and it could be his toughest one yet. Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) is a 1/3 shot to register another victory but Figueroa’s odds of 7/2 don’t reflect his pedigree and what the American brings to the table in this mouthwatering contest. The Texan (26-2-1, 19 KOs) is a former super bantamweight champion who has mixed in hot company on the other side of the Atlantic and his only two losses both came against the excellent Stephen Fulton. The first of those defeats came in a unification bout at 122lbs in November 2021, when he lost a majority decision, but the rematch at featherweight last February was a much clearer victory for Fulton on the scorecards.

However, there is no shame in losing to someone as good as Fulton and Figueroa bounced back with a good decision win against Joet Gonzalez in July, so he represents a serious threat whilst still only 29 years old. Ball set for big test Ball’s rise to featherweight ruler has been as impressive as it has been exciting. After being very unlucky to only get a draw in his first title challenge when twice dropping Ray Vargas in March 2024, the Scouser won his title with a brilliant performance against the previously unbeaten Ray Ford when claiming a split decision in a Fight of the Year contender. Ronny Rios and TJ Doheny were both stopped in the 10th at this same venue, before Ball returned to Saudi Arabia to outpoint the very capable and unbeaten Sam Goodman in August. Both men have high work rates and throw plenty of leather, so we can expect plenty of action in this headliner and the fans should be in for a treat. Ball concedes plenty of height and reach again to the 5’9” challenger but that is nothing new for him and he uses his short, stocky frame to his advantage, launching his two-fisted attacks from low down and he is very good on the inside. His attacks are relentless and, constantly bowling forward with aggressive attacks, he can be a tricky customer for taller fighters to keep off. Figueroa also favours offence over defence and looks to outwork his opponents, while he also goes to the body very well and can be tricky with his switch-hitting style.

Nick Ball defends against Brandon Figueroa in a barnstormer at the top of the show 🍿#BallFigueroa | Feb 7 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/QODrJvikRY — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 5, 2026

Ball has beaten top southpaws Vargas and Doheny, though, and should have no issue with Figueroa’s switching of stances, while he won’t fear the high-volume approach of his opponent either as he has an engine to match anyone. What are the best bets? Both men are durable and take a shot very well, so I see this going the distance and it is just 1/2 for us to hear the final bell in this one. Figueroa to win a decision is as big as 6/1 and that looks a little overpriced to me, but home advantage could be key for Ball, and I think he can claim another decision. It may be priced accordingly at 10/11, but Ball to win on points looks the most likely outcome with the backing of the vociferous packed crowd just a few minutes down the road from where he lives. Conversely, Figueroa has never boxed outside of the US before and that could be a deciding factor. Ball is arguably Britain’s number one fighter right now and his blend of non-stop aggression and educated pressure can see him claim another victory on the scorecards, although he won’t have it all his own way against a very worthy challenger. Whichever way this contest goes, their styles are sure to gel well, and the fans seem certain to be the winners. Decision time for Cain? There is a plethora of talented locals on the undercard, including Ball’s gym mate Andrew Cain, who takes on Alejandro Gonzalez for the WBC interim bantamweight title in the co-main event.

Andrew Cain