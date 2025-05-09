Boxing betting tips: Leigh Wood vs Anthony Cacace and undercard preview

Saturday's main event on DAZN at the Nottingham Arena features two men who have had to wait until the tail-end of their career to have their big success.

Both Leigh Wood and ANTHONY CACACE had to endure frustrating spells for much of their journeys in professional boxing, but each has enjoyed an Indian summer and will be desperate not to be asked to leave the top table now that they’re there. For that reason, and the fact they are both great to watch, this super featherweight contest has all the ingredients to be cracker.

With his come-from-behind victories, Wood (28-3) has arguably been Britain’s most exciting fighter in recent years and the former two-time featherweight champion would have been a warm favourite if this had taken place 18 months ago. However, Wood has been on the sidelines during that period and Cacace (23-1) has flourished, so the former is a 21/10 underdog this weekend.

While always highly rated, Cacace’s career proved to be a slow burner and, due to some bad luck, never really hit the big time. That was until he faced IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina in Riyadh a year ago and upset the heavy favourite with a dominant eighth-round stoppage victory. That was quickly followed by a comfortable points victory over Josh Warrington, another former two-time featherweight champion, at Wembley Stadium in September. He may be 36 now, but Cacace is in the form of his life and the Belfast man is an 8/15 favourite to continue his winning streak.

That was the same Warrington who was clearly outboxing and beating Wood until the latter unleashed a devastating combination at the end of the seventh round and dropped his man heavily in Sheffield 19 months ago. Warrington rose to his feet after the bell but, somewhat controversially, the referee waved the fight off and Wood claimed what had seemed an unlikely victory.

That was the culmination of a fantastic 27-month spell for Wood, who upset the odds to win a world title with a last-round defeat of Can Xu in Matchroom’s back garden during the Covid-19 pandemic. In March 2022, having been dropped heavily in the first round, he stopped Michael Conlan in the final round of their Fight of the Year, and one of the most dramatic finishes you will ever see.

Then, seemingly in control against Mauricio Lara, he was sparked out in the seventh session at this same arena, before outboxing the heavy-handed Mexican three months later. That win proved he is more than ‘just’ a banger, as he displayed his skills and IQ to navigate his way to a wide-margin victory, but he always has that power to fall back on and that is what makes him so exciting to watch. He is a clever switch-hitter who can do damage with either hand and carries his power until the very last second of the fight.