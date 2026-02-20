Boxing betting tips: Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington plus Ryan Garcia v Mario Barrios live on DAZN

It’s another huge Saturday night of boxing with big shows on both sides of the Atlantic, live on DAZN, and Chris Oliver previews the action

Boxing betting tips: Saturday action 1pt Leigh Wood to win in round 7-12 at 3/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, William Hill) 1pt Ryan Garcia to win by decision at 5/2 (bet365, Unibet, BetVictor, Quinn Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington TV Channel: DAZN

Start time: 18:00 GMT, main event approx 22:30

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington finally run it back in Nottingham after their thrilling first contest in October 2023. On that occasion in Sheffield, Josh Warrington dominated with his high-octane approach and was well ahead on all three scorecards before a sudden turnaround at the end of round seven. Wood walked his man onto a big right hand before following up with a brilliant combination and Warrington went down heavily. Warrington (32-4-1, 8KOs) beat the count but was on very unsteady legs and had his back to the referee when the official waved it off. Debate raged on about whether he should have been allowed to continue, especially between the two combatants, and they finally get to settle the score this weekend. While their initial fight was for Wood’s WBA featherweight belt, the rematch at super featherweight is more about bragging rights as both men are past their best and their days in world title fights look to be behind them. Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) is the favourite to come out on top again but only just, with 9/10 available for the Nottingham man and 11/8 the top price you can get about Warrington levelling the score.

Both men have been pretty inactive since their first bout, with Warrington going on to lose a wide decision to Anthony Cacace at this new weight before a low-key points win over the mediocre Asad Asif Khan last April, when he didn’t look great at all. Wood also fought Cacace in his only outing since and he was stopped in the ninth round in a fight that was fairly close up to that point, so while he didn’t go the distance with the Belfast man, you could say he was more competitive with him than Warrington. Wood has the slightly shorter layoff to overcome at nine months but it’s hard to know what either man has left at this stage, and it could be all about who has faded the least. Wood certainly struggled to make featherweight for their battle nearly two and a half years ago and that showed in his performance, so he looks better suited to this higher weight than Warrington. The latter struggled with the size and physicality of Cacace on his debut at super featherweight and he will be the smaller man in the ring again here. Warrington was back to his busy and aggressive best for much of his bout with Wood and he will be a real handful again if he’s in the same sort of mood. However, his two subsequent performances suggest that his once-famous engine doesn’t purr like it used to and that takes away his best asset. The atmosphere was electric first time around as their two big fanbases made huge amounts of noise and it is likely to be the same again here, which could spark another fast start from Warrington. However, whether he can maintain that at 35 is questionable and a worry for his supporters. Wood has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in Britian with his come-from-behind victories and he could register another one here. As the bigger man who is much more comfortable at this weight, the big-punching veteran can stop his man again once Warrington begins to slow down. It is 17/10 for Wood to win by stoppage again but I don’t see him doing it early and I prefer the 3/1 about him winning in the second half of the fight, just as he did first time around.