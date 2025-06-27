Boxing betting tips: Jake Paul v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live on DAZN

Boxing expert Chris Oliver previews a big night of boxing action on Saturday, when Jake Paul is the headline act on a strong card in California.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday June 28 2pts Floyd Schofield to win by decision at 21/10 (William Hill) 1pt Gilberto Ramirez to win in rounds 7-12 at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Jake Paul circus rolls into Anaheim, California this weekend when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in the early hours of Sunday morning. The debate about whether the YouTuber is good for boxing or not rages on, but his work as a promotor has been impressive – especially in increasing the pay cheques of female fighters. However, he has kidded the public with his own career for a while now and the charade may continue against Chavez. Having amassed a record of 10-1 against mainly ex-MMA fighters (his sole defeat coming to part-time boxer Tommy Fury), Paul finally fought a real boxer last time in Mike Tyson. However, Tyson was a staggering 58 at the time and, thankfully, Paul stuck to the script by doing no harm to the ageing legend in an uneventful points win. Classy Chavez could test Paul Chavez is ‘only’ 39 and is a former middleweight world champion, so looks a big step up for Paul on paper. If Chavez is taking this seriously, then his odds of 9/2 would be very generous, and I would be tempted by the 12/1 about him winning a decision. However, Paul is a best price of 1/5 because he has done a very good job of hand-picking his opponents so far, and he might have done so with aplomb again here.

Jake Paul losing out to Tommy Fury

Chavez always had problems with his dedication to the sport and that may have waned even further during his semi-retirement, with his last outing being just under a year ago. Chavez has also got involved in boxing former MMA fighters and lost to Anderson Silva over eight rounds in 2021, 16 months before Silva lost a decision to Paul. Paul may well win another decision (evens) here, but proper boxing fans will be tuning into the DAZN broadcast to watch the ‘real’ fights on the undercard and one of those is a world title bout. Ramirez promises late finish Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez puts his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line against Yuniel Dorticos, in a contest where age and inactivity are the main imponderables again. Dorticos (27-2) is a former two-time champion at this weight but since losing his IBF strap to Mairis Briedis in September 2020, he has boxed only three times and gone a combined total of five rounds. That’s not ideal preparation for a champion like Ramirez, who arrives in fine form following three good points wins. Ramirez was 44-0 when he lost a wide decision to the brilliant Dmitrii Bivol at light heavyweight, and he has looked a better fighter since stepping up to cruiserweight. Former 175lb champion Joe Smith Jr was easily outboxed by Ramirez, who then inflicted a first career defeat on the tough Arsen Goulamirian, before picking up the WBO belt with a dominant victory over Britain’s Chris Billam-Smith.