Boxing betting tips: Jake Paul v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live on DAZN

Boxing expert Chris Oliver previews a big night of boxing action on Saturday, when Jake Paul is the headline act on a strong card in California.
Boxing betting tips: Saturday June 28
2pts Floyd Schofield to win by decision at 21/10 (William Hill)
1pt Gilberto Ramirez to win in rounds 7-12 at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
The Jake Paul circus rolls into Anaheim, California this weekend when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The debate about whether the YouTuber is good for boxing or not rages on, but his work as a promotor has been impressive – especially in increasing the pay cheques of female fighters.
However, he has kidded the public with his own career for a while now and the charade may continue against Chavez.
Having amassed a record of 10-1 against mainly ex-MMA fighters (his sole defeat coming to part-time boxer Tommy Fury), Paul finally fought a real boxer last time in Mike Tyson. However, Tyson was a staggering 58 at the time and, thankfully, Paul stuck to the script by doing no harm to the ageing legend in an uneventful points win.
Classy Chavez could test Paul
Chavez is ‘only’ 39 and is a former middleweight world champion, so looks a big step up for Paul on paper. If Chavez is taking this seriously, then his odds of 9/2 would be very generous, and I would be tempted by the 12/1 about him winning a decision.
However, Paul is a best price of 1/5 because he has done a very good job of hand-picking his opponents so far, and he might have done so with aplomb again here.
Chavez always had problems with his dedication to the sport and that may have waned even further during his semi-retirement, with his last outing being just under a year ago.
Chavez has also got involved in boxing former MMA fighters and lost to Anderson Silva over eight rounds in 2021, 16 months before Silva lost a decision to Paul.
Paul may well win another decision (evens) here, but proper boxing fans will be tuning into the DAZN broadcast to watch the ‘real’ fights on the undercard and one of those is a world title bout.
Ramirez promises late finish
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez puts his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles on the line against Yuniel Dorticos, in a contest where age and inactivity are the main imponderables again.
Dorticos (27-2) is a former two-time champion at this weight but since losing his IBF strap to Mairis Briedis in September 2020, he has boxed only three times and gone a combined total of five rounds. That’s not ideal preparation for a champion like Ramirez, who arrives in fine form following three good points wins.
Ramirez was 44-0 when he lost a wide decision to the brilliant Dmitrii Bivol at light heavyweight, and he has looked a better fighter since stepping up to cruiserweight. Former 175lb champion Joe Smith Jr was easily outboxed by Ramirez, who then inflicted a first career defeat on the tough Arsen Goulamirian, before picking up the WBO belt with a dominant victory over Britain’s Chris Billam-Smith.
At a top price of 1/6 and as short as 1/33, Ramirez has brought his speed up to this division and has shown a very good engine for a big man. He throws plenty of leather and that output may be all too much for an inactive veteran like Dorticos, who still carries knockout power but hasn’t had a serious fight in nearly five years.
What are the best bets?
Ramirez by decision is a big runner at 7/5, but we don’t know what Dorticos has left, and his lack of recent competitive action could see him overwhelmed by the volume of the younger champion. I’m going with Ramirez to win in rounds 7-12 at 9/4 with Sky Bet.
We should find out if hot prospect Floyd Schofield is the real deal or not when he takes on wily veteran Tevin Farmer at lightweight.
22-year-old Schofield, who is 8/15, has dazzled with his lightning-quick hands and flashy skills on his way to compiling a record of 18-0 (12 early), but Farmer is a notable test for him.
A former super featherweight champion, Farmer is 33-8-1 and may have lost his last three, but showed he still has plenty left to give when pushing the highly-regarded William Zapeda to a pair of close decisions in November 2024 and March this year.
A crafty southpaw with loads of experience, Farmer, who can be backed at 17/10, will present a new puzzle for Schofield to solve and this won’t be easy for the favourite.
It could be cagey at times, with Farmer looking to counterpunch and nick rounds, but Schofield’s superior speed of hand and foot could be the difference, and I fancy the younger man to earn a points victory over the durable veteran at 21/10.
Posted at 1145 BST on 27/06/25
Boxing: Related content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.