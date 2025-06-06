Boxing betting tips: Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni live on DAZN

Chris Oliver is back to preview the big-fight action on Saturday night, with a couple of fascinating bouts in focus.

Boxing betting tips: June 7 3pts Fabio Wardley/Justis Huni under 8.5 total rounds at 7/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Callum Simpson to win by stoppage at 7/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is plenty of big sporting action on Saturday and boxing is doing its bit with two stadium shows in England on the same night. The most intriguing one is undoubtedly Fabio Wardley against Justis Huni at Portman Road, the home of the former’s beloved Ipswich Town. Wardley (18-0-1) was set to face serial drug cheat Jarrell Miller, who suffered an injury, but Huni (12-0) is a great replacement, and this is a better fight than the original headline bout on the DAZN-televised card. Wardley’s journey from the white-collar scene to professional prospect has been well documented, but his background couldn’t be any more different to that of Huni. The Australian was a youth world champion as an amateur and picked up a bronze medal in the worlds as a senior in 2019, so he brings great pedigree to the table from his time in a vest.

However, so did Frazer Clarke and he was blown away inside a round by Wardley in their rematch last October. The Olympic bronze medalist had drawn with Wardley in their 2024 Fight of the Year in March, but Wardley is clearly a quick learner and the way he dealt with Clarke in the return was ultra-impressive. What are the best bets? That performance, along with home advantage, is why Wardley is the 4/11 favourite this weekend. The 30-year-old brings the better wins as a professional to the table, with his seventh-round stoppage of the then-unbeaten David Adeleye in October 2023 also catching the eye. At 6’5” and over 17 stone, Wardley is explosive and has a penchant for violence, with 17 of his 18 wins coming inside the distance. A win here would put him in the mix for a world title shot, which was unthinkable when he turned professional, but his slightly unorthodox style works well for him and his heavy hands mean he is always dangerous. Huni is arguably the more skilful of the two, with his solid fundamentals backed up by fast hands and slick footwork. He goes to the body well and throws a lovely left hook, so odds of 11/4 may be a little disrespectful to the visitor. However, question marks remain over Huni’s chin, as he was rocked in the second round by Kevin Lerena last March and the former cruiserweight very nearly stopped Huni in the last session of their 10-rounder that night. Huni has won all three subsequent contests by second-round stoppage, but the quality of opposition hasn’t been up to much and this represents a big step up in class. Given his lack of formal amateur experience, Wardley’s progress has been nothing short of remarkable and, with his ceiling continuing to rise, I am reluctant to back against him here. He’s 5/6 to gain another stoppage and I am leaning towards that outcome, with home comforts potentially a big advantage. That said, Huni mixed with the best in the world as an amateur and he has all the tools to box his way to a decision at 6/1, provided he uses his advantages to keep out of harm’s way. That may be a problem, though, as he can get drawn into a scrap and that could mean fireworks against Wardley.

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni face off ahead of their heavyweight clash at Portman Road, Ipswich this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Dk26XoSBZf — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 5, 2025

Huni hasn’t been hard to find, even against sub-standard opposition, and he tends to fight fire with fire when he gets caught. Wardley won’t need a second invitation if the opportunity presents itself, but his defence has hardly been water-tight either, and this could quickly develop into a bit of a war. 13 of Wardley ‘s 17 stoppages came in the first three rounds, with half a dozen of those being in the first session, and with Huni’s last three finishing early doors, this could be a shootout that doesn’t go into the later rounds. CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet There are some tempting odds around for it to end before the halfway mark, but I like the 7/4 for this going under 8.5 rounds. If it does finish before that point, I feel it may be Wardley who is the one doing the finishing, but Huni is better than his odds suggest, and I would prefer to keep the underdog onside as well. Simpson to make class count At Oakwell Stadium on Sky Sports, local lad Callum Simpson bids to add to his growing collection of belts when he takes on Ivan Zucco for the vacant European super middleweight title. Like in the main event at Ipswich, both men like to get on with things and the styles should gel very well to make for an entertaining contest. Barnsley native Simpson (17-0) has developed a real following in his hometown, having won and defended the British and Commonwealth straps with good victories over Zak Chelli (UD) and Steed Woodall (TKO2) respectively.

Callum Simpson