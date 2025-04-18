Boxing betting tips: Dalton Smith and Josh Warrington predictions and best bets

Chris Oliver expects both Dalton Smith and Josh Warrington to justify favouritism on Saturday – but in very different ways.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday night DAZN card 3pts Dalton Smith to win in rounds 1-6 at 13/10 (bet365) 1pt Josh Warrington to win by decision at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

DALTON SMITH is firmly on course for a world title shot later this year, but his journey has one more stop first against Mathieu Germain in Sheffield on Saturday night. Smith is now the mandatory challenger for the WBC super lightweight strap but with Alberto Puello only winning that belt last month, Smith needs a 'keep busy' fight and Germain appears to fit the bill perfectly. With a record of 26-2 and having never fought outside of his native Canada, Germain isn't the kind of name Smith's fans wanted next and that is why this takes place at the Park Community Arena, rather than the much bigger Sheffield Arena. On the same day that the World Snooker Championship kicks off at the Crucible just down the road, this looks a straightforward 'pot' for Smith, who is a best price of 1/8 and as short as 1/25.

There has always been plenty of hype surrounding the local fighter, but it was Smith's fifth-round stoppage of three-time world title challenger Jose Zapeda in March last year that really made people sit up and take notice. In his signature victory to date, the Yorkshireman took Zapeda out with a beautiful body shot and nobody had done a number on the American like that before. After a frustrating 10 months on the sidelines, Smith showed no signs of ring rust when returning to stop Wallid Ouizza in the first round of their European title clash at Nottingham in January, and the 28-year-old is turned out again quickly in a bid to keep that momentum going. An 11/1 chance here, Germain arrives on an eight-fight winning streak, but his level of opposition has been a long way below what he faces here and the step up in class looks a big one. Having to travel for the first time in his career isn't ideal either, especially at 35 years old, and this is also his first scheduled 12-rounder. The visitor's two defeats were back in 2019 and 2020, but both came via stoppage, in the fifth and seventh rounds respectively, and he will do very well to hear the final bell here. Prohibitive odds of 1/4 about Smith registering the 14th knockout of his career look fully justified, and I fancy the favourite to get the job done before halfway at 13/10. CLICK HERE to back Smith in rounds 1-6 with Sky Bet With only 11 of his 26 wins coming early, Germain doesn't appear to have the power to trouble Smith and the latter could be very hard to keep off if he doesn't fear what is coming back. That was certainly the case last time out against Ouizza, who looked out of his depth very early on and had nothing in his arsenal to deter Smith. The speed difference was evident from the first bell that night and it could be a similar story this weekend. As well as his quick hands, Smith is also very accurate with excellent timing, and he wastes very little. I have already highlighted his good body work, and his power seems to be really developing now, which spells trouble for Germain. Germain looks in over his head here and this should be another showcase of Smith's talents, before he moves on to the serious stuff of a world title bid.

