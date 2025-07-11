Boxing betting tips: Big fight preview for Saturday July 12 in New York featuring Hamzah Sheeraz v Edgar Berlanga, live on DAZN

Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz attempts to make a real statement on his super middleweight debut against Edgar Berlanga in New York on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

Sheeraz could easily have opted for an easier tune-up as he steps up to 168lb for the first time but, instead, he takes on the heavy-handed Berlanga in what is pretty much a 50-50 fight according to the layers.

Sheeraz is a best price of 4/5 to put the disappointment of his draw with Carlos Adames in February behind him with a victory this weekend, although Berlanga, a 5/4 chance, may have something to say about that in his home town.

It wasn’t a good night last time for Sheeraz, who never got going against Adames and was lucky to escape with a draw in his first world title fight. Adames was too slick and knew a bit too much for a lacklustre Sheeraz, but the latter may have had real excuses in struggling to make 160lb and breaking his hand early doors.

Prior to that performance, Sheeraz (21-0-1) was on a real roll and blasting through good opposition. Liam Williams and Tyler Denny were stopped in one and two rounds respectively, while in between those blowouts the Slough native stopped the previously unbeaten Austin ‘Ammo’ Wiliams in style late in their middleweight battle.

So, if his excuses were genuine, we could see a rejuvenated Sheeraz now up in weight, especially with Andy Lee now in his corner. Lee is arguably the most in-form coach in the world right now and it would be no surprise to see a notable improvement in his new charge this weekend.

Berlanga developed a fearsome reputation as a puncher by stopping all his first 16 opponents in the opening round, but he was less potent as he stepped up in class, and five points wins followed. After a sixth-round stoppage of Jason Quigley, Berlanga got the golden ticket of a fight with ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, but he seemed happy just to survive against the Mexican superstar and was dropped en route to losing a wide decision.

Many questioned his desire that night and, after a one-round stoppage against an overmatched opponent in March, Berlanga has plenty to prove as he steps back up in class here.

So, too, does Sheeraz, which makes this contest between two big punchers so intriguing. Yes, Berlanga can bang and if he is going to win, it will most likely be by stoppage at 11/4. However, he can be a little flat-footed and isn’t the quickest, so I fancy Sheeraz to be too sharp for him.

Getting his huge 6’3” frame down to middleweight must have been a real struggle for Sheeraz, so I will give him a pass for his last effort. Also, Berlanga isn’t as technically good and doesn’t move his head as well as Adames, so Sheeraz can look much better here.

The visitor is longer than Berlanga and should be much quicker, which can enable him to win the battle of the jabs and, from there, he can start to land his heavy right hand.