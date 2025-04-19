Boxing betting tips: Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron predictions and best bets

Whittaker entered the ring in Riyadh as a very warm favourite and looked sharp behind his jab in the opening session, but the rugged Cameron had more success with each passing round thereafter and succeeded in drawing the favourite into his type of contest at close quarters.

Following a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, BOXXER splashed the cash to sign Whittaker and the light heavyweight turned professional to much fanfare. However, he has yet to really deliver on his undoubted promise and, with questions already being asked if he is the real deal, the detractors were out in force in the aftermath of the first fight with Cameron six months ago.

Their first fight, which ended in a split draw after five rounds, was controversial and Whittaker now has serious questions to answer.

With Cameron seemingly gaining the ascendancy in a dogfight and Whittaker looking a little tired, they came together on the ropes at the end of the fifth stanza and both men piled over the top rope before landing in a tangled heap. Whittaker hit the deck awkwardly and was injured in doing so, leaving him unable to continue and ending the contest unsatisfactorily.

Team Cameron claimed Whittaker saw a way out and feigned injury to escape a beating, while the latter protested that he would never want to go out like that and that he had been robbed of ending matters in a conclusive fashion in his favour. The back and forth has continued ever since and finally we get to see the return, which has been made all the more interesting by a couple of intriguing sub-plots.

An error in the contracts meant Cameron (23-6-1) signed to fight for 12 rounds and not the 10 sessions that Whittaker put pen to paper for. The debate has rumbled on during fight week but was eventually sorted, with promotor Ben Shalom having to pay Cameron a sizeable fee to ensure this is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also, Whittaker has separated with Joby Clayton and hired Andy Lee has his new head coach. Thanks to his brilliant work with Joseph Parker and Paddy Donovan, former middleweight champion Lee is one of the hottest trainers around right now, and his addition could prove to be very successful, especially if he can inspire a more business-like approach from Whittaker.

Whittaker has become known more for his showboating than his actual performances in the ring, as he's gone for style over substance far too often. In my opinion, he would be better served ditching the theatrics and, with Lee known for his calm but no-nonsense approach, it could be a good fit.

At his best, Whittaker (8-0-1) utilises his quick hands and feet to land a razor-sharp jab, rapid combinations and accurate counters. The potential of the 27-year-old from West Bromwich is huge, but you can't teach heart and plenty are doubting his after the first clash with Cameron. There is serious pressure on Whittaker now.

A former middleweight, Cameron's four-year ban due to a failed drugs test for cocaine in 2018 led to serious problems with drink and depression, which were exacerbated by him losing his stepdaughter in a road accident in 2021.

However, his comeback at a higher weight has been one of the best boxing stories of recent years and, after returning with three victories, he then pushed former world title challenger Lyndon Arthur to a split decision last summer.

That fine performance in defeat earned him the bout with Whittaker and he defied all expectations that night, only to not get the reward he felt he deserved. The weight on his shoulders is one of a different kind to that of Whittaker, with Cameron desperate to prove his heroics in October were no 'flash in the pan'.

Cameron likes to charge forward with his roughhouse tactics and go to work on the inside, which he was able to do in the first encounter. If he can pick up where he left off and test Whittaker's mental strength early doors, then odds of 11/4 about Cameron claiming the biggest victory of his career would look very generous.

Cameron prevailing is certainly not out of the equation but he's 34 now and his body been through an awful lot, so I am prepared to give Whittaker (4/11) another chance here. In my opinion, Whittaker's new coaching set up is a big positive and I fancy him to justify the 4/11 favouritism.

Tall and long for the weight with superb reflexes, Whittaker has all the physical attributes to box rings round Cameron here if he is at his dazzling best. Some may see that as a big 'if', but Whittaker has a fantastic jab and he can use that to great effect if keeping this at long range, while staying off the ropes and not engaging in the ugly stuff that Cameron wants.

All six of Cameron's defeats have come on points and that looks the most likely route to victory for Whittaker. That is only a 10/11 chance, but those odds can be boosted to 6/4 if opting for the favourite by UNANIMOUS DECISION instead, and that could be the way to go.

Whittaker needs to find top gear to win and if he is to come out on top, then I see him doing so relatively clearly.

Posted at 1445 BST on 19/04/25

Boxing: Related content

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.