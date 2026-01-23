Boxing betting tips: Andy Cruz and Khalil Coe tipped for big weekend wins live on DAZN

ANDY CRUZ can become a world champion in just his seventh professional fight when he challenges Raymond Muratalla for the IBF lightweight title in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Having won the world championships on three occasions and picked up gold at the Olympics in 2021, Cruz is one of the best amateurs of his generation and that has allowed him to be fast tracked in the paid ranks.

Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) has transitioned well but this is by far his toughest test to date, against an unbeaten champion with much more experience as a professional.

Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) picked up the interim title with a lopsided points victory over Zaur Abdullaev in May last year and he was subsequently upgraded to full champion when the great Vasyl Lomachenko announced his retirement.

He could have been forgiven for taking an easy fight in his first defence but, instead, he has gone in the opposite direction and opted for a very tricky assignment against the supremely talented Cuban.

Despite being the champion, Muratalla is a 12/5 chance for this DAZN-televised contest and Cruz is a best price of 4/9, which reflects the regard in which he is held.

Cruz has retained all the things that made him such a great amateur – speed, skills and reflexes – and has added some elements more suited to the professional game under top coach Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis. The 30-year-old has slowed his feet down a little and is happy to stand in the pocket more, as he looks to make his opponents miss and pay – which he does with expert precision.

Cruz has also become a good body puncher and mixes his shots up very well, as we saw in his last fight against Hironori Mishiro. Once he had his man hurt, Cruz unloaded on the Japanese fighter and showed us every shot in the book en route to a fifth-round stoppage.