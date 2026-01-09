Boxing betting tips: Agit Kabayel and Dalton Smith tipped for contrasting wins live on DAZN

Queensberry Promotions kick off their year with a show in Germany on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

AGIT KABAYEL defends his WBC interim heavyweight title as he makes his homecoming against Damian Knyba at Oberhausen’s Rudolf Webber Arena.

Since the retirement of the Klitschkos, who were based there, German boxing has been crying out for someone to fly the flag, and they may have found their man in Kabayel.

Unbeaten in 26 outings with 18 knockouts, the man from Bochum burst onto the world scene with three big wins as the underdog in a tremendous 14-month period in Riyadh.

First up was the unbeaten Arslanbek Makhmudov and the Russian giant was chopped down in four rounds by the excellent body work of Kabayel, who then repeated the dose with a seventh-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Frank Sanchez.

Then came his biggest win to date, when Kabayel took on the heavy-hitting Zhilei Zhang last February and downed the Chinese southpaw.

Although dangerous tactics against someone as powerful as Zhang, the German set a high pace and went to work on the favourite. He was well on top when dropped in the fifth round, but Kabayel bounced right back to stop his man in the sixth with some sickening body shots.

That victory summed up what Kabayel is all about, as he has a high work-rate for a big man and few heavyweights can live with that pace, while he targets the body very effectively, which takes further fuel from the petrol tank of his opponents.

Kabayel is a red-hot 1/12 favourite to make a successful return to Germany and that highlights the task at hand for Knyba, who can be backed at 10/1.

Knyba is unbeaten in 17 outings, with 11 early wins to his name, and he has stopped his last four opponents. However, beating the likes of Marcin Siwy (RTD8) and journeyman Joey Dawejko (KO7) is not on the same level as the task that awaits him this weekend.

The Pole is used to mixing in much easier company and could be in for a rude awakening. He has all the physical attributes, standing at 6’7” with a huge 86” each, but his skillset doesn’t compare to that of his opponent here and he is competing in his first scheduled 12-rounder.

A red-hot Kabayel has got himself within reach of a world title shot now and I don’t see him throwing that all away against Knyba, especially in front of his home fans.

2/5 is the best you can get about Kabayel winning inside the distance, which is something I think he will do and I believe he can get the job done in the first half of the fight, which is available at a tasty 13/5.

It may take him a round or two to work his way past the long one-two of the challenger, but his non-stop pressure can quickly start to have an effect on Knyba, and the latter may struggle to keep the champion off.

The long torso of Knyba should be perfect for Kabayel to sink his body shots into and that could be how he ends this one, somewhere before the halfway mark.