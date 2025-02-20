Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol 2: Boxing preview and betting tips for PPV undisputed light-heavyweight fight on Sky Sports, TNT & DAZN

Such is the quality on offer, it couldn’t be covered in one piece, and I’ve focused on the stacked undercard in another preview. Here, I am concentrating solely on the main event – the mouth-watering rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol.

An excellent card full of world class names in superbly-matched fights features seven high-profile contests that would usually be headliners in their own right, so to have them all on one show is staggering.

Following excellent amateur careers, both men entered their eagerly-anticipated first encounter with unbeaten professional records and it was Beterbiev’s stunning record of 20 knockouts from as many fights that grabbed the headlines. However, it was Bivol, who was 23-0 (12 KOs) at the time, who edged favouritism.

The pair delivered 12 rounds of violent chess last year and you won’t find many higher quality 36 minutes of boxing so far in this century. It may not have been the kind of slugfest that catches the eye of wider sports fans, but the skills on show that night were of the very highest order as they served up a gripping contest that you couldn’t take your eyes off.

Despite being light heavyweight champions alongside each other for several years, the two Russians had never come close to fighting until Alalshikh finally got them together in their undisputed contest here in October. As if that brilliant first encounter wasn’t enough, the Saudi kingmaker gives us part two just four months later and the return looks just as fascinating as part one.

Those siding with the slight favourite were probably pinning their hopes on the sublime footwork of Bivol being able to outmanoeuvre his opponent and that is how the early rounds played out, as he rattled off rapid combinations before spinning out of range with great success.

However, Beterbiev, who is so much more than just the knockout artist he is portrayed as, began to close the gap with each session and he had plenty of success in rounds four to six, especially in the sixth when he landed a plethora of heavy shots, and it looked as though the tide had turned. Therefore, huge credit must be given to Bivol for bouncing back in scintillating fashion in a brilliant seventh stanza of back-and-forth action.

Rounds seven and eight were as tight as they come and how you scored those two probably decided who you had winning the fight. After a good ninth for Bivol, it was Beterbiev who closed the show in style and he swept the last three sessions as his power and pressure appeared to really take its toll on Bivol, who was retreating rather than moving by that stage.

After a very intense bout, which ebbed and flowed both ways, one judge had it level but the other two scored it for Beterbiev, by two and four points respectively, and he claimed all four world titles at 175lb, as well as the prestigious Ring Magazine belt. The debate rages on about who deserved to get the nod, but one thing everybody agrees on is that it was a brilliant and extremely close fight, so, thankfully, we get to see them run it back this weekend.

Who will win the rematch?

Once again, the bookies can barely split them but this time it is Beterbiev who is a slight favourite, with a best price of 5/6 about him repeating the dose and 11/10 available for Bivol gaining revenge.

Given what is at stake and how much respect there is between the two combatants, fights of such magnitude don’t often live up to the hype in the way their first clash did, but it’s hard to envisage anything but another classic this weekend.

Clearly, Bivol’s footwork is going to be key to his chances again. It was a joy to watch the way the California-based 34-year-old controlled the distance early on, as he was constantly on the move without ‘running’ and he barely wasted a punch when he did hold his feet to let go with his impressive flurries.

That sort of work catches the eye of the judges but maintaining that level of movement against someone as dangerous is Beterbiev is mentally and physically draining, which became evident towards the end of the fight. Bivol was very much in reverse in the final third and was unable to keep Beterbiev off, as the latter ploughed forward with momentum and found a home for his power shots.

Much was made of that power beforehand and even though Beterbiev had to go the distance for the first time, his punches clearly had an effect on Bivol, who was feeling it even when he was catching those shots on his arms and hands. Bivol could take confidence from that fact he felt that power and still saw the final bell, but he resembled someone who really didn’t want to be near those heavy hands in the latter stages of the contest. Beterbiev enjoyed great success in the championship rounds and that will fill him with confidence here, as he looks pick up where he left off as we enter ‘round 13’.

In rematches, especially when it was so close in the first instance, you are looking to see who can improve the most and make the bigger adjustments, and I feel that may be Beterbiev here.

Beterbiev had to pull out of the original date of June 1 due to knee surgery on a meniscus tear and, just over four months later, he admitted he couldn’t move quite as well as he would have liked against Bivol. With that in mind, the Canada resident may be better on his feet this time and, as a result, begin to get closer to his opponent much earlier.

Furthermore, the quick turnaround could benefit Beterbiev most. With only four outings since December 2021, he hasn’t been very active and that has often showed with him regularly starting his fights slowly. With a recent contest under his belt and better preparation, we could see Beterbiev a lot sharper early doors.

If that is the case, then Bivol could feel the heat much earlier than he would like. His tactics were spot-on in October, and many thought he did enough to nick it, but he just couldn’t sustain it for long enough in the face of some relentless pressure. As the younger man by six years, you can’t rule out his fresher legs dancing into a big enough lead to gain revenge and plenty will fancy a piece of the 7/4 about Bivol winning a decision this time.

However, we are yet to see any sign of decline from the 40-year-old Beterbiev, whose monk-like discipline is evident in his superb physical condition and, until we do, I find it hard to go against him maintaining his perfect CV.

The prospect of a faster start from the champion brings into play him resuming his stoppage-winning ways at 16/5 (generally 9/4), as few can withstand Beterbiev’s freakish power when he catches up with them. That said, Bivol’s footwork remains a serious puzzle to solve, and I fancy these two elite technicians to see out the full 12 rounds once again.

Beterbiev scoring another decision victory is 11/4 and that looks a little too big to me. His boxing ability may have been overlooked a little before the first contest, but you don’t win a gold medal at the world amateur championships (2009) with just punching power. His jab was equally as impressive as his opponent’s and the way he constantly applies smart pressure with his feet ultimately won him the first fight, which I believe can be the case again this weekend.

Whatever the outcome, savour every second of the two best light heavyweights of their era going at it for the second time in around four months, and another special fight beckons.