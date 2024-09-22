Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
boxing icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ vows to fight on despite devastating defeat to Dubois in a IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

By Sporting Life
10:35 · SUN September 22, 2024

Anthony Joshua vowed to fight on despite being crushed inside five rounds by IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Joshua was floored four times as the magnificent Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that eventually ended with the clear favourite being counted out following a thrilling exchange of blows.

It was a devastating defeat and the fourth of his career which robs him of a shot at becoming undisputed world champion.

But despite such a one-sided all-British showdown that lived up to explosive expectations, Joshua refused to walk away.

“You’re probably asking if I still want to consider fighting. Of course I want to continue fighting,” said Joshua, who declined to take questions at the post-fight press conference.

“We took a shot at success and we came up short. What does that mean now? That we’re going to run away? We’re going to live to fight another day. And that’s what I am – I’m a warrior.

“Always walk with your head high. We rolled the dice for the third time. There have been 13 world-title fights, not every one of them has been successful but every one has been fun and entertaining.

ALSO READ: RANKING THE HEAVYWEIGHTS

Daniel Dubois: IBF heavyweight champion
CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR OUR NEW RANKINGS

“There were a few mistakes in there but that’s the name of the game. Fine margins will cost you at the top level.

“Also before I finish, we have to give credit our opponent Daniel. When I sign up to fight opponents, I don’t really like them in my head any more. But now that it’s done, I take my hat off to him and say well done.”

Joshua never properly recovered from being floored by a devastating overhand right from Dubois towards the end of the first round that saw him beat the 10-count before the bell immediately came to his rescue.

Promoter Eddie Hearn backed Joshua to continue fighting, drawing confidence from the way he wobbled Dubois with successive right hands in an action-packed fifth round.

“Everyone is very fickle, aren’t they? Yesterday he was in the form of his life, has never looked better – wow, this is unbelievable this new resurgence,” Hearn said.

“He has a bad start, gets dropped, tries to recover his feet and just goes to war with no legs. And finds a way back into the fight and walks on to one.

“It’s heavyweight boxing and that was the danger of this fight. It was a thriller and we just felt the tide was about to change, but you have to give Daniel credit.”

Dubois was accused of quitting following his defeats by Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk and was forced to rebuild, leading to this stunning victory.

Now he will await the outcome of Usyk’s rematch with Tyson Fury on December 21 as he plots his route to becoming the heavyweight’s undisputed king.

“It was going to be my night tonight, by any means necessary. They were all saying I was going to get knocked out but we all saw who got knocked out,” Dubois said.

“I did the business and I’m glad I proved everyone wrong. But this is just the start of my journey. I want to get my rematch (against Usyk) and put that wrong right.

“The Lord had my back tonight and I had my family around me. I couldn’t be denied.

“He could have thrown everything at me and I would have come through it. It felt like a dream in the ring. I just had to seize the moment.”

Joshua v Dubois: Full card results

  • MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois (IBF heavyweight world title)
    TKO, round five
  • Hamzah Sheeraz beat Tyler Denny
    TKO, round two
  • Joshua Buatsi def. Willy Hutchinson
    Split Decision (117-108, 115-110, 112-113)
  • Anthony Cacace def. Josh Warrington
    Unanimous Decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)
  • Josh Kelly def. Ishmael Davis
    Mixed Decision (115-113, 115-114, 114-114)
  • Josh Padley def. Mark Chamberlain
    Unanimous decision (95-93, 96-92, 96-92)

Boxing: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....