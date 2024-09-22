Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ vows to fight on despite devastating defeat to Dubois in a IBF world heavyweight title fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua vowed to fight on despite being crushed inside five rounds by IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Joshua was floored four times as the magnificent Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that eventually ended with the clear favourite being counted out following a thrilling exchange of blows. It was a devastating defeat and the fourth of his career which robs him of a shot at becoming undisputed world champion. But despite such a one-sided all-British showdown that lived up to explosive expectations, Joshua refused to walk away. “You’re probably asking if I still want to consider fighting. Of course I want to continue fighting,” said Joshua, who declined to take questions at the post-fight press conference.

“We took a shot at success and we came up short. What does that mean now? That we’re going to run away? We’re going to live to fight another day. And that’s what I am – I’m a warrior. “Always walk with your head high. We rolled the dice for the third time. There have been 13 world-title fights, not every one of them has been successful but every one has been fun and entertaining. ALSO READ: RANKING THE HEAVYWEIGHTS

“There were a few mistakes in there but that’s the name of the game. Fine margins will cost you at the top level. “Also before I finish, we have to give credit our opponent Daniel. When I sign up to fight opponents, I don’t really like them in my head any more. But now that it’s done, I take my hat off to him and say well done.” Joshua never properly recovered from being floored by a devastating overhand right from Dubois towards the end of the first round that saw him beat the 10-count before the bell immediately came to his rescue. Promoter Eddie Hearn backed Joshua to continue fighting, drawing confidence from the way he wobbled Dubois with successive right hands in an action-packed fifth round.

