Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Anthony Joshua unloads
Anthony Joshua will have a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua triggers rematch clause with Oleksandr Usyk

By Sporting Life
06:36 · SUN October 10, 2021

Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause with heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk, his promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Saturday night.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO crowns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month after being outclassed on points by Usyk.

The Ukrainian’s team had already indicated a rematch clause had been activated in principle.

Speaking during the Liam Smith-Anthony Fowler card in Liverpool, Hearn confirmed a date in the first part of 2022 was now firmly on the agenda.

“He (Joshua) has got his head back in the game, he is training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we will see early next spring,” Hearn said on DAZN.

“Back in the game and looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

“That is officially triggered now and we will sit down with (Usyk’s promoters) K2 to plan the dates for that.

“I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch.”

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....