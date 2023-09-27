Watch Novak Djokovic drive a green from 260 yards in the Ryder Cup All Star match

Djokovic is becoming more accepted as the GOAT in men's tennis after winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the recent US Open which also saw him draw level with Margarat Court's all-time record.

But the Serbian has now demonstrated his golfing ability to the world during an all-star match two days before the main event takes centre stage at Marco Simone in Rome.

On the 16th tee, Djokovic pulled out his driver and impressive reached the green 260 yards away before giving a big salute to the impressed galleries.