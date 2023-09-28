Ryder Cup 2023 latest scores and pairings for the foursomes, fourballs and singles matches between Europe and USA in Rome

The 22nd edition of golf's greatest show is taking place at Marco Simone in Rome from September 29 to October 1 as hosts Europe attempt to win back the trophy they lost to USA two years ago.

Keep this page bookmarked for the latest scores across what promises to be three thrilling days of golfing drama.

Ryder Cup: Day one

Morning foursomes

0635 BST: Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns

0650 BST: Hovland/Aberg v Homa/Harman

0705 BST: Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa

0720 BST: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Schauffele/Cantlay

Afternoon fourballs

1125 BST: Match five

1140 BST: Match six

1155 BST: Match seven

1210 BST: Match eight

OVERALL SCORE: EUROPE 0-0 USA

Europe need 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, USA need 14 points to retain it.