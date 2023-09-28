Sporting Life
The Ryder Cup is taking place in Rome
The Ryder Cup is taking place in Rome

Ryder Cup 2023 latest scores and pairings for the foursomes, fourballs and singles matches between Europe and USA in Rome

By Sporting Life
16:43 · THU September 28, 2023

The Ryder Cup is almost upon us so keep up to date with the latest pairings announcements, scores and results right here.

The 22nd edition of golf's greatest show is taking place at Marco Simone in Rome from September 29 to October 1 as hosts Europe attempt to win back the trophy they lost to USA two years ago.

Keep this page bookmarked for the latest scores across what promises to be three thrilling days of golfing drama.

Ryder Cup: Day one

Morning foursomes

  • 0635 BST: Rahm/Hatton v Scheffler/Burns
  • 0650 BST: Hovland/Aberg v Homa/Harman
  • 0705 BST: Lowry/Straka v Fowler/Morikawa
  • 0720 BST: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Schauffele/Cantlay

Afternoon fourballs

  • 1125 BST: Match five
  • 1140 BST: Match six
  • 1155 BST: Match seven
  • 1210 BST: Match eight

OVERALL SCORE: EUROPE 0-0 USA

Europe need 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, USA need 14 points to retain it.

Vital Ryder Cup stats! All the key trends from golf's greatest show

Ryder Cup: Day two

Morning foursomes

Will appear here...

Afternoon fourballs

Will appear here...

OVERALL SCORE: EUROPE 0-0 USA

Europe need 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, USA need 14 points to retain it.

Ryder Cup: Day three

Singles

Will appear here...

OVERALL SCORE: EUROPE 0-0 USA

Europe need 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup, USA need 14 points to retain it.

Ryder Cup: Team line-ups

EUROPE

Captain: Luke Donald

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

  • Jon Rahm (Spain)
  • Viktor Hovland (Norway)
  • Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (England)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
  • Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

CAPTAIN’S PICKS

  • Tommy Fleetwood (England)
  • Shane Lowry (Ireland)
  • Justin Rose (England)
  • Sepp Straka (Austria)
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

USA

Captain: Zach Johnson

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Brian Harman
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Max Homa
  • Xander Schauffele

WILD CARDS

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Sam Burns
  • Rickie Fowler

