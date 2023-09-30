Ryder Cup day two latest: Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler suffer humiliating defeat

Just a few months after turning professional, Ludvig Aberg finds his name in the history books after he and partner Viktor Hovland won 9&7, the widest margin of victory in any 18-hole match.

The previous foursomes record had been 7&6, achieved twice by US pairings, with Europe's best a margin of 7&5. Only in singles had either side won 8&7, which the Europeans bettered after their opponents conceded the 11th hole.

Scheffler and Koepka made two double-bogeys and a bogey in the opening three holes, losing all of them, and were seven down at the turn having played the first nine holes in 40 shots.

Hovland and Aberg didn't require a birdie to move three up but then made six in seven holes and were eight up with eight holes to play, before winning the 11th as the US pair made a mess of the short par-four.

"We're meeting two strong guys, we tried to not give them anything. We played really, really solid," said Hovland. "We didn't meet a sharp Scottie and Brooks, but we played really good today."

Of his pairing with Aberg he added: "So far, so good! He's a stud, he doesn't miss a shot."

Europe went on to win to further matches, both by 2&1 margins, as they made it three sessions from three - despite the USA picking up their first full point.

Rory McIlroy holed vital putts at the 15th and 17th holes to earn victory for himself and partner Tommy Fleetwood over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Jon Rahm then fired a sensational tee-shot to inside a foot at the 17th to seal a similar 2&1 win against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, after Max Homa and Brian Harman had beaten Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2.

Ryder Cup: Day two

