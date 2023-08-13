Tennis results: Cotton Eyed Joe plays out once again to celebrate Jessica Pegula winning the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal

Pegula, who previously overcame Iga Swiatek in a match that was bizarrely interrupted by Cotton Eyed Joe, needed only 49 minutes to become the first American to win the Canadian Open in a decade, since Serena Williams’ victory in 2013.

World number 18 Samsonova had an incredible week by claiming two top-five scalps, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

But she had spent nearly 10 hours on court and those efforts took a toll as Pegula comfortably claimed her third career title.

As she celebrated victory, Cotton Eyed Joe was fitting played again from the court speakers.