Scroll down to watch this bizarre incident
Scroll down to watch this bizarre incident

Cotton Eyed Joe interrupts Iga Swiatek's defeat to Jennifer Pegula Montreal

By Sporting Life
18:28 · SUN August 13, 2023

World number one Iga Swiatek was beaten in three sets by Jennifer Pegula in the semi-finals of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal - but the match will be remembered by a bizarre mid-point interruption.

The match was disrupted in the second-set tie-break when Rednex classic Cotton Eye Joe began blaring out of the court speakers during a rally.

Reigning French and US Open champion Swiatek, who has topped the women’s rankings for 72 weeks, lost out to world number three Pegula 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours.

On the Cotton Eye Joe incident, Pegula added: "I just thought it was funny. I've never had that happen, let alone with 'Cotton-Eyed Joe'.

"I was, like, 'Is this really happening right now?' Of all the songs. It was just, like, what is going on?"

Poland’s Swiatek had led 4-2 in the final set after fighting back from the brink before her American opponent won the last four games.

Pegula had served for the match at 5-4 up in the second set and had led 4-2 in the tie-break before Swiatek hit back to force a deciding set.

The 29-year-old will play the winner of Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova’s semi-final which has been postponed to Sunday due to rain in Montreal.

The final will then be held later on Sunday evening after the winner of the semi-final has a suitable time to rest.

