Ruud, the French Open and US Open runner-up and third seed, is bidding to reach the semi-finals for the second straight year having lost to Daniil Medvedev on his debut 12 months ago and put himself in a strong position with a 7-6 (4) 6-4 win in Turin.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime earned his first visit to the season-ending event thanks to a run of 16 straight victories and three consecutive ATP Tour titles in October and early November.

But, in a contest largely dominated by serve, he was unable to find the same form and a single break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for Ruud.

Earlier, there was an excellent debut in the doubles competition from Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool who, along with his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara, defeated French Open champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-5 7-6 (3).

Glasspool is one of three British doubles players to have qualified along with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

