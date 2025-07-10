Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon preview and best bets for Friday July 11

1pt Carlos Alcaraz to beat Taylor Fritz and both players to win a set at 11/8 (BoyleSports)

Taylor Fritz v Carlos Alcaraz (1330 BST)

Credit where credit’s due – Taylor Fritz has negotiated a very tricky draw to reach the semi-finals, which is more than his seeding of five expected.

He was up against it from round one when Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was serving bombs and he’s not had a single straight-sets win, that’s if you don’t count his victory over Jordan Thompson, who retired early in the second set.

If he is fatigued at all, Alcaraz isn’t the opponent you want to be facing heavy-legged but probably of more concern is that Fritz will need to deliver his best level for a long period – not just is spits and spats – and that’s not really been happening during this tournament.

His quarter-final against Karen Khachanov was a case in point. Fritz played very well for two sets but suffered a real dip in the third and had to really battle to ensure he won in four.

To be fair, similar things can be said of Alcaraz.

I’ve written before about his mid-match dips and while he’s in fine form right now – he heads into this one having won 23 matches in a row – this isn’t dominance on a Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal scale.

Indeed, he’s now lost at least one set in 11 of those 23 matches, Fabio Fognini, Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev all getting on the set scoreboard in SW19.

Alcaraz was better against Cam Norrie in Tuesday’s quarter-final but the Briton lacked real weapons with which to hurt the second seed; Fritz does not.

The Fritz forehand has always been strong, while the long-feared serve has been in good working order over the past couple of weeks – he has won 82% of points behind his first serve and 65% behind his second delivery.

The latter stat looks a key area. Fritz has won only 42% of second-serve points in two previous meetings with Alcaraz, both of which he’s lost in straight sets. He’ll need it above 50% to stand a chance here, I’d wager.

Alcaraz will certainly look to prey on this element – his first strikes can be devastating, whether in terms of winners or getting opponents immediately on the back foot.

However, it’s those dips – from both men – which I can’t really shift from my thinking.

I do believe Alcaraz will justify 2/11 favouritism but, like Struff and Rublev before him, Fritz has the big shots which are capable of making things awkward for the defending champion, at least for spells.

Alcaraz to win and both players to win a set is the call.