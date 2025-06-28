Wimbledon outright betting tips: Preview and best bets for tennis grand slam

Andy Schooler previews the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles – will Carlos Alcaraz reign again or can Novak Djokovic produce one last hurrah?

Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon men's singles 1.5pts e.w. Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon at 13/2 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Jiri Lehecka to win Wimbledon at 80/1 (Sky Bet, Star Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wimbledon, men’s singles All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK When NOVAK DJOKOVIC exited the French Open earlier this month, he took a long, emotional look around Court Philippe Chatrier as he left the stage. Unsurprisingly he was asked about it afterwards and could give no guarantees he’d be back, admitting it could have been his last match at the tournament. By the same token, this could therefore be the swansong for Djokovic at Wimbledon. In my book the greatest player of all time, I’m not the only one who will feel the Serb’s achievements, certainly at Wimbledon, haven’t been given the recognition they deserve. Djokovic is a seven-time champion at the All England Club – that’s the same number of titles as Pete Sampras and just one shy of Roger Federer’s record. He’d love nothing more than to draw level with the Swiss in two weeks’ time. In addition, the last final here not to feature the 38-year-old was back in 2017 (when Federer beat Marin Cilic).

Now, admittedly I’ve talked down Djokovic’s chances at plenty of tournaments this season and it’s hard to suggest he’s playing better than ever. But the level he’s produced for much of 2025 has been high and now he heads onto the grass, a surface which remains so hard to conquer, even for some of the best in the sport. One factor that has made Djokovic so good on the grass is his movement, in particular the way he’s been able to transfer his sliding ability over from the clay. It has allowed him to get to many a wide ball that otherwise would have been a winner, while the control in his movement has also meant he’s been able to change direction better than almost anyone. My view has long been that the pool of potential winners is smaller here than at any of the other Grand Slams but Djokovic is very much one of those big fish in the small pond. He’s been focusing on the biggest events for a long time now, so I’m not too concerned by some of the defeats suffered in the lower-level tournaments. Going back 12 months, it’s worth remembering that almost everyone assumed that a knee injury sustained at the French Open would rule Djokovic out of Wimbledon. Yet not only did he play, but he progressed, pretty serenely, to the final. Once there, Carlos Alcaraz proved too good by some margin but you have to say Djokovic is in better shape, both physically and mentally, this time around. A few weeks later, Djokovic took his revenge on the young Spaniard, defeating him to win Olympic gold at Paris 2024; the main target of his season was achieved. This year began with an impressive semi-final run at the Australian Open where Alcaraz was beaten with a superb display in the last eight. However, Djokovic was injured during that match and was unable to complete his semi-final. In Miami, Djokovic reached the final without losing a set and while his defeat to Jakub Mensik was something of a shock, it came in two tie-breaks to a player who was totally in the groove on serve. After a slow start on the clay, Djokovic won the title in Geneva and then eased through the draw at Roland Garros, beating Alex Zverev in the quarter-finals before Jannik Sinner was just that bit better in the last four. Some will feel that Wimbledon loss to Alcaraz and the French Open defeat to Sinner – both in straight sets – sum up where Djokovic sits in the new pecking order now. The world’s top two having a gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

Jannik Sinner has questions to answer on grass

It’s an assessment I largely agree with but I go back to the surface – the grass certainly narrows that gap and, when it comes to Sinner, possibly closes it. Notably, Djokovic and Sinner are in the same half of the draw and I therefore feel the Serb has a strong chance of making yet another final in SW19. Sinner is yet to conquer the grass. He has just a single career title on the surface so far, has gone beyond the last eight here only once and is yet to reach the final. The Italian clearly improved his claycourt level this season and I don’t doubt he’ll do the same on grass going forward but the fact he stepped onto it saying he would “see how it goes this year” suggested the confidence of other surfaces isn’t entirely there. The other issue coming in here is how much psychological damage was done at the recent French Open where he became the first man in the Open Era to blow three championship points in a Grand Slam final. It meant he lost to Alcaraz for the fifth time in a row at tour level. Sinner insists that match is firmly “in the past” and I suspect he’s been with the sports psychologist in recent days. However, in Halle, he admitted the loss had caused him “sleepless nights” and, after losing in Germany to Alexander Bublik, said that “it wasn’t easy to be competitive” there. In short, I’d expect Djokovic to have a considerably better chance of beating Sinner on Centre Court than Chatrier and I think there’s some each-way value in backing Djokovic in the outright betting given he’s on offer at 13/2.

Wimbledon men’s and women’s draws pic.twitter.com/XtlgBnLFwr — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 27, 2025

Alcaraz is the big problem, not only for Djokovic, but for the other 126 players in the field. He undoubtedly deserves his position as favourite, arriving at the two-time defending champion and on a run of 18 successive victories, his last loss coming against Holger Rune in Barcelona when he was clearly carrying an injury. Alcaraz has no real weaknesses in his game. He possesses big weapons, is prepared to mix things up – he has a great drop shot – and is among the best volleyers. He looks in a pretty decent part of the draw and I wasn’t far away from backing him, even at 13/10. But there’s a part of me which rarely wants to pull the trigger when it comes to short prices like that – we’ve seen many times before that it only takes one great serving day on this surface to give someone a real shot at an upset. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka are players capable of causing such problems in the fourth quarter. If you really fancy Alcaraz at that price, I certainly won’t put you off, but I’m going to leave him be.

