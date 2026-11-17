Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev (1300 GMT)

Alcaraz hit the ground running in Turin on Monday, demolishing Frances Tiafoe for the loss of just four games.

Aside from one error-strewn game when Tiafoe failed to convert his only break points, it was a near-flawless performance and only hardened his position as odds-on favourite for the title.

Still, it’s hard to believe this match will be so easy for the Spaniard, despite him having won seven of the previous 10 meetings.

Medvedev served very well against Flavio Cobolli, really hitting his spots, and his opponent has unable to create a single break point.

Of course, Alcaraz’s return game is considerably better but if Medvedev serves to that level in these quick conditions, he should put himself very much in this contest.

I think it’s always worth paying attention to what Medvedev has been saying – he can get down about things but right now he appears happy and confident.

The reason for this is he loves the conditions in Turin and he certainly wasn’t holding back on his comments when looking ahead to this contest.

“I think this court is the best chance to beat him… because you can get maybe some free points on the serve, maybe put some winners because it's fast, which is not easy to do against him.”

That sounds like a man relishing playing this match on this court and one really coming in with nothing to lose – having won his opener in straight sets, he knows he’ll get a chance to qualify on Thursday in his final group match, while outside expectations are low.

As well as a more dangerous serve, Medvedev will also bring flatter groundstrokes to the court, so this will be a much different challenge for Alcaraz than Tiafoe offered.

The second seed is now on an 11-match unbeaten run and seems to have finally got to grips with indoor tennis – he recently won titles in Paris and Vienna, beating Medvedev at the latter event.

However, I am singing from the same hymn sheet as Medvedev when saying I believe Alcaraz is still most vulnerable on a fast court and that’s what we have in play here, with an opponent whose game style can hurt him in these conditions.

While maybe it’s clutching at straws, there must also be the chance that Alcaraz has peaked too soon – it will certainly be hard for him to improve on Monday’s level.

In short, I want to be with Medvedev in some shape or form here.

While I’m tempted by the 10/3 on offer about him landing the upset, it’s hard to be confident about that outcome given how well Alcaraz played the other day.

Instead, I’m going to back the Russian on the handicap – he gets a 3.5-game start on the main line.

The other bet I like in this one is for a tie-break to occur.

In slick conditions which favour the server, neither man dropped serve on Monday, while four of their last five matches (and five of the last seven) have featured a breaker.

Given all that, going odds-against about a tie-break in this rematch looks risky from a layer’s perspective.

Grosvenor go 27/20 but bet365’s 6/5 is also perfectly acceptable.