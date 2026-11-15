Carlos Alcaraz v Frances Tiafoe (1300 GMT)

Odds-on tournament favourite Alcaraz opens his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time on Monday afternoon.

He’s just 1/8 to begin the Ivan Lendl Group with a victory over Tiafoe, a player who will be making his debut at this event.

For anyone looking to pile into the Spaniard from the outset, I’d urge you to remember he’s been practising with knee support in recent days. Personally, I’d want to see how he is physically before getting involved with his short prices. I’d also point out that Alcaraz has lost two of his previous three opening matches at the ATP Finals.

In terms of his opponent, Tiafoe is a player who has troubled Alcaraz in the past. The second seed leads the head-to-head 2-1 but both of his wins have taken five sets, albeit the most recent came at Wimbledon 2024.

The good thing for Alcaraz is he looks like he’s finally cracked things indoors, having won titles in Paris and Vienna over the past month.

The slick conditions of Paris didn’t seem to bother him and it’s playing pretty fast in Turin again, too.

If fully fit, I doubt Alcaraz will have many problems here – Tiafoe has endured his usual post-US Open slump, winning just two of his six matches since leaving New York.

However, one angle where it may be worth getting with Tiafoe is in the aces market.