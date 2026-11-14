Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals player guide, preview and best bets

Andy Schooler bring you his player-by-player guide to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin – and his best bets.

Nitto ATP Finals Turin, Italy (indoor hard) The world’s best players gather in Turin this week for the season-ending ATP Finals. This is the sixth straight year that the Italian city will have staged this showpiece event, one which begins with round-robin play – two groups of four with the top two in each pool progressing to Saturday’s semi-finals. In the absence of the injured defending champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz is the hot favourite – he’s odds-on across the board. He won’t be finishing as year-end number one though – Alex Zverev has already locked up that honour with a mid-season injury to Alcaraz having seen him miss two of the Grand Slam tournaments (and the chance to win bucketloads of ranking points). A tournament which is usually played in pretty slick court conditions, this year’s edition has something of a ‘new-era’ feel to it with no fewer than four debutants. History shows this is an event rarely won at the first attempt – only two debutants have won the title this century (and none since it moved to Turin). They are Grigor Dimitrov in 2017 and Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019. I backed both on these pages! Do I rate any of this year’s ‘freshers’? Here’s my player-by-player guide… JOHN McENROE GROUP Alex Zverev Best odds – Title: 9/2; Group: 11/8; Qualify: 2/5

Race position: 1st

2026 win-loss record: 65-18

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 3-9

2026 titles: 2 – US Open, French Open

ATP Finals record: 18-12 (25 Gp, 24 SF, 23 Gp, 21 W, 20 Gp, 19 SF, 18 W, 17 Gp)

Recent form: L32 Paris, SF Vienna, SF Shanghai, QF Beijing

Record v group opponents:

Shelton – overall: 6-0; indoor hard: 1-0; all hard: 4-0; 2026: 1-0

Fils – overall: 5-2; indoor hard: 1-0; all hard: 2-1; 2026: 1-0

Jodar – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 1-0 It must be pretty rare for a year-end world number one to win only two titles in a season but that’s what could well happen in 2026. Of course, Zverev’s double came at Grand Slam level, finally ending his major drought, and he could add a third crown in Turin over the next week. However, several factors say he is up against it. Having played 83 matches already in 2026 – the most in this field – he has shown some signs of fatigue in recent weeks. Not taking time off after his US Open success may have been a bad move. Zverev’s record against top-10 players is certainly a concern for potential backers, although four of his losses came against Jannik Sinner, who will be absent from this event. Did win here in 2021 but looks worth taking on this time around. Ben Shelton Best odds – Title: 9/1; Group: 13/5; Qualify: 4/5

Race position: 4th

2026 win-loss record: 45-19

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 3-4

2026 titles: 4 – Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich, Dallas

ATP Finals record: 0-3 (25 Gp)

Recent form: RU Paris, L16 Basel, L32 Shanghai

Record v group opponents:

Zverev – overall: 0-6; indoor hard: 0-1; all hard: 0-4; 2026: 0-1

Fils – overall: 2-1; indoor hard: 2-0; all hard: 2-1; 2026: 0-0

Jodar – overall: 0-0; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 0-0 Shelton arrives in good shape having reached the Paris Masters final only last weekend. The slick courts of Paris certainly helped but he will likely get a boost from conditions in Turin too – the GreenSet surface has been pretty fast over the years here, while there is a little altitude to help the balls fizz through the air that bit better. Was a bit out of his depth on debut at this event last season but has certainly improved his game in the last 12 months. He will bid to continue that improvement under new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero – the Spaniard will be in attendance this week. Shelton’s big serve is a serious weapon, although returning could be a problem in fast conditions.

Ben Shelton

Arthur Fils Best odds – Title: 14/1; Group: 9/2; Qualify: 5/4

Race position: 7th

2026 win-loss record: 39-16

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 5-5

2026 titles: 2 – Cincinnati, Barcelona

ATP Finals record: Debut

Recent form: L16 Paris, QF Basel, SF Brussels, L32 Shanghai, QF Tokyo

Record v group opponents:

Zverev – overall: 2-5; indoor hard: 0-1; all hard: 1-2; 2026: 0-1

Shelton – overall: 1-2; indoor hard: 0-2; all hard: 1-2; 2026: 0-0

Jodar – overall: 1-2; indoor hard: 0-2; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 1-2 Fils started the year in fine fashion but he’s not hit the heights so often following a mid-season injury which forced him to miss the French Open. Recent form is not the best, although one of Fils’ two 2026 titles came in Cincinnati, where it plays pretty quick. Holds a losing record against all three group opponents which isn’t great news for those looking to get with the talented Frenchman. Rafael Jodar Best odds – Title: 14/1; Group: 9/2; Qualify: 11/8

Race position: 9th

2026 win-loss record: 45-19

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 2-5

2026 titles: 1 - Marrakech

ATP Finals record: Debut

Recent form: L32 Paris, L16 Basel, RU Shanghai, L32 Tokyo

Record v group opponents:

Zverev – overall: 0-1; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 0-1

Shelton – overall: 0-0; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 0-0

Fils – overall: 2-1; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 2-1 Jodar is arguably the story of the season – he had played just three tour-level matches before the year began and now he’s part of the world’s top 10. However, his record against his fellow elite is not good and this is an environment where he could well be found wanting on that front again. The Spaniard did make the Shanghai Masters final last month but his indoor experience is limited and his form in the past few weeks with a roof over his head isn’t great.

IVAN LENDL GROUP Carlos Alcaraz Best odds – Title: 10/11; Group: 4/9; Qualify: 1/33

Race position: 3rd

2026 win-loss record: 42-5

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 7-2

2026 titles: 5 – Australian Open, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Doha

ATP Finals record: 7-5 (25 RU, 24 Gp, 23 SF)

Recent form: W Paris, W Vienna, L32 Shanghai, W Tokyo

Record v group opponents:

Medvedev – overall: 7-3; indoor hard: 2-0; all hard: 5-2; 2026: 1-1

Cobolli – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 0-0; 2026: 0-0

Tiafoe – overall: 2-1; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 1-0; 2026: 0-0 Alcaraz is a worthy title favourite with his 42-5 win-loss record for the season outstanding, as is his 7-2 record against top-10 opponents. One of his two such losses was against Jannik Sinner; the other came in a final-set tie-break against Ben Shelton at the US Open, which was his first tournament back after four months out with a wrist injury. A player with all the shots, he’s picked up since then and, significantly, has managed to make a big breakthrough indoors, winning two such titles in recent weeks, including the Paris Masters. Probably didn’t have to play his very best to win in the French capital but it does set himself up nicely to challenge in Turin, where he was the runner-up last season. The worry would be he’s being practising with tape supporting his knee, while Friday’s practice session was cut short due to a stomach complaint. Daniil Medvedev Best odds – Title: 11/1; Group: 7/2; Qualify: 4/9

Race position: 5th

2026 win-loss record: 52-20

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 2-3

2026 titles: 4 – Almaty, Hangzhou, Dubai, Brisbane

ATP Finals record: 12-11 (24 Gp, 23 SF, 22 Gp, 21 RU, 20 W, 19 Gp)

Recent form: L32 Paris, SF Vienna, W Almaty, SF Shanghai, SF Beijing, W Hangzhou

Record v group opponents:

Alcaraz – overall: 3-7; indoor hard: 0-2; all hard: 2-5; 2026: 1-1

Cobolli – overall: 2-1; indoor hard: 0-0; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 0-1

Tiafoe – overall: 6-2; indoor hard: 0-1; all hard: 6-2; 2026: 1-1 Medvedev has played a lot of tennis recently, taking on a full schedule since the start of the Asian swing in September with no real rest. That could work one of two ways in Turin where Medvedev was runner-up in 2021. Loves the hardcourts and also enjoys faster conditions so he should be well suited to this week. Has a great ability to turn defence into attack and should not be underestimated.

Daniil Medvedev