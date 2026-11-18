Ben Shelton v Rafael Jodar (1300 GMT)

It’s D-Day in the John McEnroe Group with a whole host of scenarios still possible.

What is confirmed is that one of the two qualifiers will be Alex Zverev. One of these two could join him, although both need a helping hand.

Shelton knows a win for him would leave him requiring a Zverev win in the evening match. The American could lose in three sets and still qualify but a straight-sets defeat would see him eliminated.

As for Jodar, after two defeats, he knows he must win to stand any chance, preferably in straight sets. If he does, he’ll need Zverev to win in the evening.

The worry for Jodar must be his health. He was clearly struggling during his three-set loss to Fils on Monday and called the doctor onto court at one stage.

That could be good news for Shelton, who struggled on return against the impressive Zverev the other day. He also saw his serve torn into in the early stages of that contest.

Jodar’s returning seems unlikely to be as good as Zverev’s, even if he is fully recovered.

He’ll want to be OK physically as his route to victory here is dragging Shelton into the long rallies which is exactly where he struggled against Zverev.

Jodar had some success in his opening match against Zverev once into the baseline exchanges and would likely have more here if he is able to return the Shelton serve well.

He hasn’t got any experience of it though – this will be the pair’s first meeting – and that is a worry for anyone considering backing the Spaniard at 9/5. At this stage, it’s worth highlighting that Jodar failed to break Zverev on Sunday.

While Zverev picked off Shelton early on Monday, he was 6-0 up in their head-to-head so it wasn’t the biggest surprise.

This should be different and I’m sure Shelton will be looking to build pressure behind that big first serve from the get-go.

I’d expect my pre-tournament prediction of Shelton being too good for Jodar (and Fils) to come through.

Outright followers will already have an interest here though – we have Shelton to reach the semis at 4/5 – so I’m not really looking to get involved again with this one, given I don’t see a particularly good price.

Alex Zverev v Arthur Fils (1930 GMT)

Zverev has looked tip-top so far at this year’s ATP Finals, beating both Fils and Shelton in straight sets.

He’s served immaculately and is yet to be broken.

The world number one is just 2/5 to make it three wins from three but the fly in the ointment now is that there may be nothing at stake. The result of the afternoon match will determine that.

At time of writing, we do know that Zverev has already qualified for the semi-finals. If Shelton wins the opening match, he will also have won the group before hitting a ball in this one.

One suspects his price will drift if Shelton does win in the afternoon and the theory that Zverev will give less than 100% effort will gain momentum.

Of course, that’s possible but I doubt it will be the case.

Unlike the other group, the players in this one get a day off before the semis so fatigue seems unlikely to be a factor, while Zverev is very much in the groove right now and I’m pretty sure he’s going to want to stay there as long as possible.

There’s also the ‘choice of opponent’ to consider. If top spot in the group is still up for grabs, Zverev will almost certainly want it as that would (probably) mean avoiding Carlos Alcaraz in the last four. And in the other scenario – where first place is decided – Zverev becomes something of a kingmaker – he could play below-par in bid to send Fils through.

However, one suspects he’d much rather get rid of him and face Shelton again further down the line given he holds a 7-0 record against the American.

Anyway, that’s a long way of saying I think Zverev will be going full pelt here and the way he’s played so far, I see him winning comfortably.

He leads 5-2 across previous meetings, Fils failing to break serve in three of the seven. Three of Zverev’s victories have come in straight sets. That outcome in Turin is an 11/10 chance, which is tempting.

However, while I doubt it will happen, that potential for a drop in focus is definitely there so for a bet, I much prefer to turn away from the outcome and focus on a smaller detail – namely double faults.

The last four matches between these two have all seen Fils serve more double faults – and by a distance. The margins have been 3-5-2-4. Zverev also won by 4 in an earlier contest.

As we often see with the serve markets, this appears to have been priced up on DF numbers in recent matches – Fils has only served seven double faults in his last seven outings. Zverev, meanwhile, has delivered 11 in his last seven.

However, I’ve long believed this market should place more weight on the head-to-head.

Zverev’s excellent returning was on full display against Ben Shelton the other day and I’m sure he’ll be putting some serious pressure on Fils’ second serves. The only time they’ve played indoors before (Paris, 2024) saw Fils win only 35% of second serve points (and serve six DFs).

I suspect he’ll be forced to go for the lines that bit more here in a bid to fend off Zverev and/or add a bit more power on that second delivery. That will increase the chance of errors.

Even money about Fils serving most double faults looks a good bet, especially when you consider Zverev is yet to deliver one in this tournament.

However, we can take Zverev out of the equation entirely by backing Fils to serve over 1.5 double faults.

His previous tallies against Zverev have been 4-5-2-6-2-5-1.

OK, indoor conditions usually result in fewer double faults – the wind is not a factor – but as already explained, Fils will be coming under pressure here.

This is the bet for me.

Posted at 17:10 GMT on 18/11/26

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