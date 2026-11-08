Tennis betting tips: Stockholm Open preview and best bets

Bybit Stockholm Open

Stockholm, Sweden (indoor hard)

I feel rather sorry for Stockholm.

Once one of the big stop-offs during the indoor season - an event won by the likes of Roger Federer, Boris Becker, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg and John McEnroe – it has now been relegated almost literally to an after-thought.

The cut-off point for ATP Finals qualification was last week’s Paris Masters and the top players are now on their way to Turin.

That leaves little at stake for those bothering to show up in this graveyard slot – the tournament has been moved here from its long-term October position on the calendar.

One top-20 player is on the entry list at time of writing. However, I have to question the motivation levels of Taylor Fritz.

His failure to convert one of two match points against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Friday night means he won’t be returning to the ATP Finals, while neither will Fritz be involved in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna the week after as the USA have failed to qualify.

The agonising nature of last week’s defeat – plus the fact it cost him more than $500,000 – will surely make it even tougher to get himself up for this 250-level event.

I can say similar things about second seed Casper Ruud, who was in Paris on Saturday night, losing to Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

He had knee issues in the French capital, while there’s also the quick turnaround to different conditions to deal with.

The Plexipave courts here haven’t been the quickest of late, while the Greenset Paris surface was one of the fastest seen on the tour in recent years.